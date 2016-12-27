menu

Ten Best New Year's Eve 2017 Parties in Broward and Palm Beach

The Ten Best Songs by Broward and Palm Beach Artists in 2016


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten Best New Year's Eve 2017 Parties in Broward and Palm Beach

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 7:52 a.m.
By David Rolland
Ten Best New Year's Eve 2017 Parties in Broward and Palm Beach
George Martinez
A A

No night carries as much pressure as New Year's Eve. If the previous year pissed all over you, you still have one night to make up for it. If the previous year was a banner one, you feel pressed to end it with a bang for fear of not rolling into the next year with such good fortune. Luckily, we live in a sprawling region jam-packed with places to toast champagne glasses as you ring in the New Year. Here are the ten best New Year's Eve parties in Broward and Palm Beach.

Ten Best New Year's Eve 2017 Parties in Broward and Palm Beach (3)
America's Backyard

Once Is Not Enough at America's Backyard
This outdoor Fort Lauderdale party figures if people love one countdown, they'll go gaga over four. For each time zone in the continental USA, America's Backyard will count down to midnight. Be close to someone you want to kiss at 12 a.m. for the East Coast, 1 a.m. for central, 2 a.m. for the mountains, and 3 a.m. for the West Coast. Tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be an open bar until midnight and a complimentary champagne toast when the ball drops (Fort Lauderdale time).

Ten Best New Year's Eve 2017 Parties in Broward and Palm Beach (8)
Michele Eve Sandberg

Dance Through the Decades NYE Party at LauderAle
The beer garden is taking you from 1955 to the present hoping you'll dance through the decades. Your $60 admission gets you a champagne toast at midnight and hors d'oeuvres all night, with the kicker being the open bar featuring 18 different beers on tap.

Ten Best New Year's Eve 2017 Parties in Broward and Palm Beach (4)
Michele Eve Sandberg

Billy Joel at BB&T Center
The Piano Man enjoyed spending last New Year's Eve performing at BB&T Center so much he decided to make a return engagement. Last year's Billy Joel New Year's Eve show had celebrities in the audience like Howard Stern and Jimmy Kimmel singing along to "We Didn't Start the Fire" and "Uptown Girl."

Ten Best New Year's Eve 2017 Parties in Broward and Palm Beach (2)
Carina Mask

Night at the Carnival at Stache
Stache Drinking Den is having a Brazilian Carnival theme for its New Year's Eve party. The $65 cover charge includes a premium open-bar package, gourmet finger foods, live Brazilian carnival dancers, a balloon drop, and a champagne toast.

Ten Best New Year's Eve 2017 Parties in Broward and Palm Beach (7)
Carina Mask

NYE '80s Prom Night at Rhythm & Vine
Though we are now almost in the 2020s, there's something about the '80s that our society can't let go of. Maybe it's the new-wave music or the mullets or the pastels, but Rhythm & Vine is going to soak it all in. $75 gets you access to the premium open bar from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.


David Rolland
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for New Times Broward-Palm Beach and Miami New Times. His mornings are spent educating his toddler daughter on becoming a music snob. His spare time is spent dabbling in writing fiction and screenplays whose subjects are mostly music snobs.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >