Ten Best New Year's Eve 2017 Parties in Broward and Palm Beach

George Martinez

No night carries as much pressure as New Year's Eve. If the previous year pissed all over you, you still have one night to make up for it. If the previous year was a banner one, you feel pressed to end it with a bang for fear of not rolling into the next year with such good fortune. Luckily, we live in a sprawling region jam-packed with places to toast champagne glasses as you ring in the New Year. Here are the ten best New Year's Eve parties in Broward and Palm Beach.

America's Backyard

Once Is Not Enough at America's Backyard

This outdoor Fort Lauderdale party figures if people love one countdown, they'll go gaga over four. For each time zone in the continental USA, America's Backyard will count down to midnight. Be close to someone you want to kiss at 12 a.m. for the East Coast, 1 a.m. for central, 2 a.m. for the mountains, and 3 a.m. for the West Coast. Tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be an open bar until midnight and a complimentary champagne toast when the ball drops (Fort Lauderdale time).

Michele Eve Sandberg

Dance Through the Decades NYE Party at LauderAle

The beer garden is taking you from 1955 to the present hoping you'll dance through the decades. Your $60 admission gets you a champagne toast at midnight and hors d'oeuvres all night, with the kicker being the open bar featuring 18 different beers on tap.

Michele Eve Sandberg

Billy Joel at BB&T Center

The Piano Man enjoyed spending last New Year's Eve performing at BB&T Center so much he decided to make a return engagement. Last year's Billy Joel New Year's Eve show had celebrities in the audience like Howard Stern and Jimmy Kimmel singing along to "We Didn't Start the Fire" and "Uptown Girl."

Carina Mask

Night at the Carnival at Stache

Stache Drinking Den is having a Brazilian Carnival theme for its New Year's Eve party. The $65 cover charge includes a premium open-bar package, gourmet finger foods, live Brazilian carnival dancers, a balloon drop, and a champagne toast.

Carina Mask

NYE '80s Prom Night at Rhythm & Vine

Though we are now almost in the 2020s, there's something about the '80s that our society can't let go of. Maybe it's the new-wave music or the mullets or the pastels, but Rhythm & Vine is going to soak it all in. $75 gets you access to the premium open bar from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

