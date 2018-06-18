The Best Concerts in Broward and Palm Beach This Week

Having the Pixies open for Weezer would have been indie rock sacrilege. Not to worry, the two bands are co-headlining this Friday's show at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. For a complete change of pace, you can catch bro country poster boy Luke Bryan at the same venue on Thursday night. Debaser plays Revolution Live that night, and the Black Dahlia Murder headlines the Fort Lauderdale venue on Saturday night.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week. Monday, June 18 TV Girl: With Millionyoung (DJ set), 9 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com. Tuesday, June 19 Marcus Amaya: 8 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co. Valerie Tyson Band: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com. Wednesday, June 20 Big Harvest: 11 p.m., Free. Original Fat Cat's, 320 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-467-5867, facebook.com/originalfatcats. Christian Sands: 9 p.m., $50. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5600, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater. Eric & the Jazzers: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com. Thursday, June 21 Acoustic Souls: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com. Blues Beatles Courtesy photo Blues Beatles: 8 p.m., $20-$35. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com. Bonn E Maiy: 9:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com. Crazy Fingers: 8:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co. Debaser: 7:30 p.m., $29. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net. Luke Bryan: 7 p.m., $38.25-$59.75. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com. Matrix & Futurebound: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-864-4662. Pockit: 9:30 p.m., Free-$5. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire. Friday, June 22 Casey James: 8 p.m., $32.50. Abdo New River Moon, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222. Crazy Fingers: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dive Bar, 3233 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-9264, thedivebarfl.com. Hood Rich Pablo Juan: 7 p.m., TBA. Suri West, 13410 S. Shore Blvd., Wellington. I Want My '90s Back: With DJ Laz and Splack Pack, 7 p.m., $9-$12. Honey, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-270-7187, sub-culture.org/honey. Jeff Prine With Carrie Furman: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com. Millennial Sun: With Hexproof, Tough Luck, and Eunoia, 8:30 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com. Ordinary Boys: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net. Poparazzi: 11 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo. Sage Armstrong: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com. Solemark: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com. Pixies Photo by Travis Shinn Weezer & Pixies: 7:30 p.m., $25-$79.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com. Young M.A.: 9 p.m., $15. Pawn Shop Lounge, 219 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6500, pawnshopwpb.com. Saturday, June 23 Big City Band: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com. Big Harvest: 7 p.m., Free. 5 O'Clock Charlies, 425 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-533-4480, 5oclockcharlies.com. Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida: 8 p.m., $36.50-$46.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org. Joeski: 8 p.m., $10. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire. Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers: 7 p.m., $40-$200. Great Hall at Pembroke Pines City Center, 601 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines. Poor Life Decisions: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com. Sweatpants in Public: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dive Bar, 3233 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-9264, thedivebarfl.com. The Black Dahlia Murder: 7 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net. You Vandal: With Kid You Not, Migrate, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com. Sunday, June 24 Black Tongue: 7 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com. EXPAND Brendan O'Hara Courtesy photo Brendan O'Hara: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com. Casey James: With the Killbillies, 8 p.m., $15-$30. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com. Daryl Hall & John Oates: 7 p.m., $45.25-$149.95. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com. JL Fulks: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire. Maximono: 2 p.m., $10-$25. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. Proper House Music BBQ: With Patrick M, Ju Lee, and others, 1 p.m., $12-$25. BalQony, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2630, fortlauderdalebeachresort.hilton.com. Red-Eye Band: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com. Seafoam Walls: 2 p.m., Free. Invasive Species Brewing, 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 754-666-2687, invasivespeciesbrewing.com.