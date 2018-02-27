The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne Talks Pleasing Crowds Versus Free Expression

The Flaming Lips usually draw a few thousand people when they headline shows, but they're often given prominent festival slots for their reputation as an absolutely bananas live band.

“If you’re playing for 60,000 people, a lot of them aren’t going to know who you are,” frontman Wayne Coyne says. “Maybe a quarter of the people know what you’re doing, but the other 75 percent are just there to party."

The Flaming Lips will take the stage at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival this Saturday, March 3, knowing that many attendees are familiar with the band only because of the song "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1," a cult classic about a Japanese girl training in kung fu to fight an army of colorful robo-warriors. The band has been touring and recording steadily since 1983, though, and most recently released its 14th studio album, Oczy Mlody. In other words, these musicians have a vast catalogue of music outside of "Yoshimi."