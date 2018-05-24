Are the Pixies Playing a Secret Show at Revolution Live?

Yesterday the Fort Lauderdale music venue Revolution Live issued a news release announcing an act called Debaser will play there Thursday, June 21. Ever heard of Debaser? Me neither. But because "Debaser" is the name of one of my favorite songs by the Pixies, I scrolled down the screen, eager for more info. Under the "who" subheading of the news release, where normally every facet of a band's existence is usually recounted, all it said was: "DEBASER – A CULT BAND!"
Then I remembered: Weren't the Pixies coming to town? Sure enough, they'll begin their coheadlining tour with Weezer the very next night, June 22, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm. Could this Debaser gig actually be a secret Pixies show, where the indie-rock legends play a more intimate venue?
The band does have a history of pulling these kinds of quiet shows as warmups for tours. In 2009, they played a secret show in Ontario, and in 2004 they played their first reunion show in 2004 in Pomona, a day before their official reunion in Coachella.
Revolution Live did not answer calls from New Times this morning. The Facebook event page offered no more information. Instead of a cover image, there's a black screen and no details about Debaser — only that the opener is DJ LinderSMASH. The event page on Revolution Live's website offers even less info, saying only that tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. A representative for the Pixies did not immediately return an email from New Times.
Perhaps there is another band or DJ that has nothing to do with the Pixies song. Sure enough, there are a couple of rappers from Eugene, Oregon, who go by the name Debaser. But the last music they put out was eight years ago. Would the folks at Revolution really charge $30 to see a pair of Oregon rappers unless they wanted an empty venue?
The better bet is that Debaser is another name for the Pixies that we all know and love. But we might have to wait a month to find out.
Debaser. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net; 954-449-1025. Tickets cost $30 via ticketmaster.com.
