Are the Pixies Playing a Secret Show at Revolution Live?

Yesterday the Fort Lauderdale music venue Revolution Live issued a news release announcing an act called Debaser will play there Thursday, June 21. Ever heard of Debaser? Me neither. But because "Debaser" is the name of one of my favorite songs by the Pixies, I scrolled down the screen, eager for more info. Under the "who" subheading of the news release, where normally every facet of a band's existence is usually recounted, all it said was: "DEBASER – A CULT BAND!"

Then I remembered: Weren't the Pixies coming to town? Sure enough, they'll begin their coheadlining tour with Weezer the very next night, June 22, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm. Could this Debaser gig actually be a secret Pixies show, where the indie-rock legends play a more intimate venue?

The band does have a history of pulling these kinds of quiet shows as warmups for tours. In 2009, they played a secret show in Ontario, and in 2004 they played their first reunion show in 2004 in Pomona, a day before their official reunion in Coachella.