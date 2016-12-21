The Ten Best Songs by Broward and Palm Beach Artists in 2016

Michele Eve Sandberg

2016 has been an awful year for music fans. David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, and too many others left us far too soon. Though those titans of creativity can never be replaced, it is a blessing that we live in an era where countless musicians are striving to do just that. As you read this, people are in studios, garages, and bedrooms creating beautiful sounds that would do the fallen legends proud. Broward and Palm Beach have their share of maestros, MCs, and rock stars pouring their hearts into their sounds. Here are ten locals who made memorable songs in 2016. Click on the titles and artists to head over to the songs.

Lindsey Mills

"Saggy Capricorn," by Lindsey Mills

This track off the two-song EP Cusp sounds a bit like if Joan Baez made music in the alternative scene of the '90s. The Lake Worth singer-songwriter describes her sound as "folk pop punk soul" but is more dependent on solid lyricism than staying true to a particular genre.

New Los Angeles

"Chompers," by Chaucer

Do not try to get this catchy song about beautiful teeth out of your head; you will fail miserably. The lo-fi song serves as a good stepping stone into the Palm Beach native's sound, which combines the sense of humor of the Dead Milkmen with the otherworldly inanity of Daniel Johnston to keep a chorus in your head all day.

Sweet Bronco

"Don't Nobody Safe," by Sweet Bronco

Chris Horgan's indie-rock band uncovers new layers in the wall of sound that bring out a quiet desperation with every bang of the tambourine. Fans of Brian Wilson-inspired bands like Guided by Voices will get a kick out of this one.

Peyote Coyote

"Finding My Way," by Peyote Coyote

This song off the Pompano Beach stoner-rock trio takes you on a four-minute trip through psychedelia. Guitarist Ryan Huseman, bassist Jake Stuart, and drummer Cari Gee created a great driving song regardless of your drug of choice, even if it's not peyote.

Eric Biddines

"Peeuurrnn," by Eric Biddines

Inspired by a standup skit by Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove, West Palm rapper Eric Biddines goes into his Southern-rap bag of tricks on this one. He wears his Outkast influence on his sleeve in this song with elephant noises and talk of imaginary animals.

