They Might Be Giants Share I Like Fun in Fort Lauderdale

Even as the world’s tilted off its axis and freakish aberrations have occurred with increasing regularity, there are thankfully still a few natural laws that have held firm. Just as water is wet and grass is green, They Might Be Giants are still releasing new music and touring. Although it might seem like only yesterday that the treasured indie-rock duo was tearing up college radio with “Birdhouse In Your Soul” and being featured on the likes of Tiny Toon Adventures, John Flansburgh and John Linnell’s ongoing project of marrying absurdist lyrics with stupidly catchy riffs has remained vital through the years. They Might Be Giant’s newest album, I Like Fun, has even been heralded as the latest in a late-career hot streak.

The band’s remarkable consistency — whether it’s in Dial-a-Song projects, on their traditional studio releases, or in their children’s music albums — has come to be one of its defining characteristics. Speaking to New Times in advance of the pair's appearance at Culture Room tomorrow, January 26, singer and multi-instrumentalist Linnell, one-half of the They Might Be Giants brain trust, joked this might have something to do with the relative sanity of his musical career.

“The Onion did a humorous thing many years ago about how our episode of VH1’s Behind the Music was the most boring and unwatchable episode ever,” Linnell recounts with a laugh. “To which I was like, Yup, they nailed it.”