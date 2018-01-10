Petty Hearts Frontman TJ Cronin Reflects on Life After Tom Petty

Singer and guitarist TJ Cronin has been stepping into Tom Petty's shoes for five years as the frontman for the nationally touring tribute band the Petty Hearts. But after the longtime leader of the Heartbreakers broke fans' hearts with his sudden death in early October, Cronin had to take on an even tougher role: consoler.

Cronin founded the Petty Hearts in the summer of 2012, and they've been touring the nation continuously ever since. The five-piece band had just completed its fifth-anniversary run when the news came that Petty had died of a heart attack just shy of his 67th birthday, only one week after wrapping up his 40th-anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers at the Hollywood Bowl in California.

"I was lucky enough to see Tom Petty three times before he sadly passed," Cronin says. Their shows, he says, have "always been fun, upbeat. I'm a funny guy up there; I crack jokes, don't take myself too seriously... Granted, we take the music very seriously."