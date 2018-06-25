XXXTentacion Memorial to Be Held at BB&T Center

The shooting death of XXXTentacion last Monday left many in shock. Fans were robbed of an idol, and those who sought justice for abuse the rapper allegedly inflicted were left without answers.

For some, at least, a sense of closure might come at a public memorial, which will take place Wednesday, June 27, at the BB&T Center. According to J. David Bogenschutz, the late rapper's attorney, it will include an open-casket viewing.

The memorial was originally announced with a post on the rapper's Instagram page, which invited the public to "come say your final goodbye." The flyer also says cell phones and cameras will be prohibited at the event.

"Any person found with any device of the sort will be immediately turned around at [the] gate or escorted out and will not be allowed back on the premises," the post warns.

A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on Jun 23, 2018 at 7:31am PDT

The 20-year-old XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was gunned down Monday, June 18, just before 4 p.m. while leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 5:30 p.m.

Two days later, the Broward Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams in relation to the killing. The arrest of Williams, who was charged with murder and grand theft and has a previous record of violent crime, seems to confirm the crime was a robbery gone wrong and unconnected with any feuds Onfroy might have had.

Onfroy's murder has resulted in extreme reactions from the hip-hop world and on social media, with shock and sorrow over his violent death countered by residual anger over his alleged crimes. It has also resulted in increased streaming numbers for the late artist: The day after his death, his song "Sad!" broke the Spotify record for most single-day global streams, which was previously held by Taylor Swift.

Onfroy's mother also announced he was expecting a child with his girlfriend. The baby is due before the end of the year.

XXXTentacion Fan Memorial. Noon Wednesday, June 27, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 800-745-3000; thebbtcenter.com. Admission is free.