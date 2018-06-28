BSO Hunting for Second Person of Interest in XXXTentacion Murder

As the investigation of XXXTentacion's murder continues, a second person of interest has been identified in the killing.
The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Allen, 22, in connection with the June 18 shooting death of the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy. Allen was seen in security-camera footage at Riva Motorsports, the motorcycle dealership Onfroy was leaving before he was fatally shot. A dark SUV with three men inside blocked Onfroy's car and robbed him before speeding away.
BSO has already arrested Dedrick D. Williams and charged him with grand theft and first-degree murder, according to arrest warrants. Both Allen and Williams have prior criminal records: Allen is on probation for 21 counts of fraudulent use of ID, and Williams has previously been charged with grand theft, aggravated assault, parole violation, and possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
BSO homicide detectives are interested in talking to 22-year-old Robert Allen regarding the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, aka XXXTentacion. Anyone with info is asked to call BSO Homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or online at https://t.co/dS42PEIuZa. pic.twitter.com/Lo6d2Gx3GX— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 27, 2018
Three arrest warrants have been issued in the case because BSO believes three men were in the SUV that blocked Onfroy's way. They've also enlisted the help of U.S. Marshals to search for suspects.
A memorial was held for XXXTentacion yesterday at the BB&T Center. Hundreds of mourners lined up outside the arena to pay respects to the slain rapper, who led a controversial life marked by both immense success and heinous abuse allegations. His single "Sad!" currently sits atop the Billboard Hot 100, and he is the first artist to earn a number one single posthumously since the Notorious B.I.G.
