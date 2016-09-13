Adrienne Bosh Debuts Bedazzled Parking Space at Sawgrass Mills

Flickr Commons via NNECAPA

If you've ever tried to park at the Sawgrass Mills Mall during the holiday season, you know what a disaster it can be. On Black Friday and in the days leading up to Christmas, there is a line that looks like it should be coming out of Hard Rock Stadium, not an outlet mall. People are desperately parking up on grass hills. It's every man and woman for themselves. It's an annual mess, and something had to be done. Well, something was done, and then something else was done that might leave you pretty shocked.

Sawgrass Mills will have a new 1,700-space parking garage ready for the holiday season this year. That's big news, but that's not why we're here. We're here because of what will rest within the garage: a designated piece of concrete Sawgrass Mills is describing as "the most desirable parking spot in South Florida" called "the Haute Spot."

But wait; there's more.

Enter Adrienne Bosh, wife of Miami Heat star forward Chris Bosh, who debuts “The Haute Spot” today at the gigantic outlet mall. If this entire thing is giving you some reason to pause, it should; if there is one thing we have learned from following Adrienne Bosh on social media since Chris Bosh came to Miami in 2010, it's that she wouldn't just be sponsoring some random parking spot at a mall. You're probably thinking there must be a lot more to this. Well, you're right. There is so much more to this.

“The Haute Spot” is being described as "a dedicated parking space featuring more than 100,000 Swarovski crystals designed to deliver an eye-catching, only one of its kind parking destination". The bedazzled-diva spot will be awarded to lucky winners of various contests to be used during the busiest shopping days of the year. The parking space — that will sit within steps of the open-air, high-end “neighborhood” known as The Colonnade Outlets — was designed by local and licensed Swarovski artist Jonathan Stein (aka “Lord of the Bling”).

That's a lot to unpack, so let's give you the basics. New Times spoke to David Gott, general manager for Sawgrass Mills, about the particulars of this project.

New Times: What will the contest for "The Haute Spot" entail?

David Gott: To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Sawgrass Mills has announced a contest following the unveiling of The Haute Spot. South Floridians may submit entries for a chance to reserve parking in “The Haute Spot” during one of the busiest shopping days of the year. In tandem with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, entrants will be encouraged to show support for Breast Cancer survivors, patients, and their family throughout social media. Fourteen winners will be chosen at random on Nov. 4 and, in addition to a special parking reservation, will receive a $250 shopping spree, VIP butler service, free lunch at Sawgrass Mills and more.

How did Mrs. Bosh become a part of this project?

Adrienne is making her debut at Sawgrass Mills with a pop-up shop of her boutique, Sparkle and Shine Darling boutique, inside Bloomingdale's - The Outlet Store. The pop-up is open now until September 19. It was a natural fit that she be the first lucky Sawgrass Mills shopper to have the special honor of parking in The Haute Spot first.

Will this spot be only for those who win contests, or can customers actually pay to park there at some points? Do you think the holidays will be included in the days available for those who win?

“The Haute Spot” is here to stay through at least the end of the year. It will be open to the public during the mall’s regular hours of operation on a first-come, first serve basis, with the exception of certain days throughout the holidays. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and the twelve days before Christmas will be reserved for contest winners.

How many parking spaces are there now in total?

With the addition of the new parking garage, Sawgrass Mills provides visitors with more than 11,000 parking spaces surrounding the mall. The newest garage will allow guests easier access to the mall’s Colonnade Outlets with adjacent parking and valet convenience.

For more information about how you can enter to win a reservation at "The Haute Spot" visit sawgrasshautespot.com.

