Alleged Gunman in XXXTentacion Murder Arrested

Michael Boatwright, a 22-year-old Broward resident, was arrested on July 5 on marijuana possession and probation-violation charges. Boatwright has been sitting inside the Broward County Jail ever since — and it now looks like he might wind up staying there for quite a while, since he was charged this morning with the premeditated murder of rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said this morning that police believe Boatwright was one of two alleged gunmen in the rapper's June 18 murder, which by all accounts appears to have been a robbery gone awry. BSO alleges that a team of people was involved in the killing: Three days after the shooting, the sheriff's office arrested Dedrick D. Williams, also 22, on first-degree murder and grand-theft charges. Police are also looking for a third person of interest, 22-year-old Robert Allen, who remains at large, as does the second alleged gunman, whom BSO has not yet named.