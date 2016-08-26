Bad News: Private Prisons Aren't Going Away in Broward and Palm Beach

Last week, activists around the country celebrated the news that the U.S. Department of Justice would stop contracting with private prison companies.

This unfortunately doesn’t mean private prisons are going away altogether. The ruling won’t affect the four private prisons here in Broward and Palm Beach, since none of them are federal prisons.

Here’s what we’re stuck with:

Broward Transitional Center

This euphemistically-named complex, run by the GEO group, holds as many as 700 undocumented immigrants at a time—many of whom do not have criminal records and are in the United States seeking political asylum because they face persecution and violence in their home countries. In 2012, two activists infiltrated the facility to get a sense of the conditions inside, and left with a number of disturbing stories. A man was raped with a Sharpie while taking a shower. A woman who had to undergo emergency ovarian surgery was returned to her cell that same day, and suffered from heavy bleeding. More recently, a man who suffered from a hernia the size of a baseball says he was only given Advil for three months.

Broward Juvenile Detention Center

Chief assistant public defender Gordon Weekes memorably compared dealing with this facility to playing a game of Whack-a-Mole, because new problems keep on popping up. We’ve seen kids getting attacked because they had a “snack bounty” placed on them, kids getting locked in hot vans for hours, and kids having their jaws wired shut because they were beaten up so badly. A disturbing allegation of sexual assault seems not to have been taken seriously at all. And that’s just a few selected examples from the past few months.

Palm Beach Juvenile Detention Center

Last summer, the ACLU labeled this the worst juvenile detention center in all of Florida, which is really saying something. The reason? It had the highest reported rate of sexual abuse in the state, with reports coming from a shocking 32% of all inmates. Conditions had gotten so bad that the Department of Juvenile Justice asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent review. The state ultimately opted to sever its contract with Youth Services International, which had managed the facility for years, and had Sequel Youth & Family Services take over in April of this year. The jury is still out on whether the change in management has made a difference.

South Bay Correctional Facility

The GEO Group again! Based on their name, you’d think they do something vague and semi-boring involving rocks, but they’re actually the second-largest for-profit prison operator in the country. You could say they’re the Pepsi to Corrections Corp. of America’s Coke. They also happen to be headquartered in Boca Raton.

While GEO doesn’t get name-checked quite as often as CCA, it’s no less questionable. The Center for Media and Democracy has pointed out that between 2008 and 2012, CEO George C. Zoley earned $22,315,704. Meanwhile, the company cut aggressively costs at state prisons like the South Bay Correctional Facility, leading to dangerous levels of understaffing and neglect. They’ve paid to settle hundreds of lawsuits from inmates who say their medical needs were ignored, they were sexually assaulted or beaten by fellow inmates or guards, or that they are housed in inhumane conditions.

The company gave Marco Rubio close to $190,000 while he was speaker of the Florida House, which seems to have worked out well for them, because they got a major contract with the state right around that time. They also tried to give FAU $6 million in exchange for naming the football stadium after them, which didn’t go quite so well. In what should have come as a shock to no one, FAU students responded by protesting GEO Group’s dubious human rights record until the company decided to take back the gift.

