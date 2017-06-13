Best Of Broward and Palm Beach

menu

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Taylor Estape
Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk
Rick via Flickr
New Times publishes its Best of South Florida edition today, celebrating the newspaper's 30th anniversary in Miami and 20th in Broward-Palm Beach. While all of the winners are published here, there were dozens of first-place finishers up north — from Amercian Social and Tap 42 in the Readers Poll to Regina's Farm, Saigon Cuisine and Sardelli in our editorial picks.

Congratulations to the winners!

City Life

Best local/organic farm
Harpke Family Farm
2781 SW 36 St.
Dania Beach 33312
305-803-6764
www.harpkefamilyfarm.com

Mud at Thinking Cap Theater
Nicole Stodard

Arts and Culture

Best Theater for Drama
Thinking Cap Theatre
The Vanguard
1501 S. Andrews Ave.
Fort Lauderdale 33316
954-610-7263
www.thinkingcaptheatre.com

Best Mural
Nice N’ Easy
1920 Tyler St.
Hollywood 33020
twitter.com/DwntwnHwdMurals

Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk
Rick via Flickr

Best Art Walk
Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk
1948 Harrison St.
Hollywood 33020
954-924-2980
floridashollywood.org/artwalk

Mikan Japanese Restaurant
Nicole Danna

Food and Drink

Best Restaurant in Pembroke Pines
Mikan Japanese Restaurant
12502 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines 33027
954-471-2719
www.mikansushi.com

Best Restaurant in Hollywood
Sardelli
331 Van Buren St.
Hollywood 33019
954-921-8331
sardellis.com

Best Restaurant Hallandale
Screaming Carrots
826 Hallandale Beach Blvd.
Hallandale Beach 33009
754-400-9614

Regina's Farm
Nicole Danna

Best Restaurant Fort Lauderdale
Regina's Farm
1101 Middle St.
Fort Lauderdale 33312
954-465-1900
www.reginasfarm.com

Best New Restaurant Broward County
RP Best Restaurant in Hollywood
Point Royal
3555 So. Ocean Drive
Hollywood 33019
954-602-8750
www.pointroyal-fl.com

Best Dim Sum
Gold Marquess Fine Chinese Cuisine
8525 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines 33024
954-367-7730
www.goldmarquess.com

Best Pho
Saigon Cuisine
Crossroads Shopping Center
1394 No. State Road 7
Margate 33063
954 975-2426
www.saigoncuisineflorida.com

courtesy of Market 17

Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Market 17
Portside Center
1850 SE 17th St.
Fort Lauderdale 33316
954-835-5507
Market17.net

Reader's Poll: Best Brewery
Funky Buddha Brewery
1201 NE 38th St.
Oakland Park 33334
954-440-0046
funkybuddhabrewery.com

Reader's Poll: Best Martini
Diplomat Prime
3555 S Ocean Drive
Hollywood 33019
954-602-8331
www.diplomatprime.com

Reader's Poll: Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale
Coconuts
429 Seabreeze Blvd
Ft. Lauderdale 33316
954-525-2421
coconutsfortlauderdale.com

Four Year Strong at Culture Room
Michael Conrad via Flickr

Bars and Music

Best Rock Club
Culture Room
3045 N Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale 33306
954-564-1074
cultureroom.net

Best Ladies Night
Boatyard
1555 SE 17th St.
Fort Lauderdale
954-525-7400
boatyard.restaurant

Best Bar in Broward
Riverside Market
608 SW 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale 33312
954-358-8333
theriversidemarket.com

Best Gay Bar
Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar
2266 Wilton Dr.
Wilton Manors 33305
954-565-2526
www.alibiwiltonmanors.com

Reader's Poll: Best Bar Food
Tap 42
1411 S. Andrews Ave
Ft. Lauderdale 33316
954-463-4900
tap42.com/ft-lauderdale

Reader's Poll: Best Bar in Broward
American Social
721 E. Las Olas Blvd.
Ft. Lauderdale 33301
954-388-0291
americansocialbar.com

Reader's Poll: Best Sports Bar
Duffy’s Sports Grill
Multiple Locations
www.duffysmvp.com

Radio-Active Records
Bylan Witlen

Shops and Wares

Best Place to Buy CDs
Radio-Active Records
845 N. Federal Hwy.
Fort Lauderdale 33304
954-762-9488
radio-active-records.com

Best Massage
Awesome Aura Massage & Skin Care
213 E. Sheridan St.
Dania Beach 33004
954-925-9246

Best Costume Shop
Crazy About Costumes
1931 S. Federal Hwy.
Fort Lauderdale 33316
954-767-8633

Reader's Poll: Best Liquor Store
Total Wine & More
Multiple Locations
www.totalwine.com

Reader's Poll: Best Tanning Salon
Boca Tanning Club
Multiple Locations
bocatanningclub.com

