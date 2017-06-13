Best Of Broward and Palm Beach

Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk Rick via Flickr

New Times publishes its Best of South Florida edition today, celebrating the newspaper's 30th anniversary in Miami and 20th in Broward-Palm Beach. While all of the winners are published here, there were dozens of first-place finishers up north — from Amercian Social and Tap 42 in the Readers Poll to Regina's Farm, Saigon Cuisine and Sardelli in our editorial picks.

Congratulations to the winners!

City Life

Best local/organic farm

Harpke Family Farm

2781 SW 36 St.

Dania Beach 33312

305-803-6764

www.harpkefamilyfarm.com

EXPAND Mud at Thinking Cap Theater Nicole Stodard

Arts and Culture

Best Theater for Drama

Thinking Cap Theatre

The Vanguard

1501 S. Andrews Ave.

Fort Lauderdale 33316

954-610-7263

www.thinkingcaptheatre.com

Best Mural

Nice N’ Easy

1920 Tyler St.

Hollywood 33020

twitter.com/DwntwnHwdMurals

Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk Rick via Flickr

Best Art Walk

Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk

1948 Harrison St.

Hollywood 33020

954-924-2980

floridashollywood.org/artwalk

Mikan Japanese Restaurant Nicole Danna

Food and Drink

Best Restaurant in Pembroke Pines

Mikan Japanese Restaurant

12502 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines 33027

954-471-2719

www.mikansushi.com

Best Restaurant in Hollywood

Sardelli

331 Van Buren St.

Hollywood 33019

954-921-8331

sardellis.com

Best Restaurant Hallandale

Screaming Carrots

826 Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Hallandale Beach 33009

754-400-9614

Regina's Farm Nicole Danna

Best Restaurant Fort Lauderdale

Regina's Farm

1101 Middle St.

Fort Lauderdale 33312

954-465-1900

www.reginasfarm.com

Best New Restaurant Broward County

RP Best Restaurant in Hollywood

Point Royal

3555 So. Ocean Drive

Hollywood 33019

954-602-8750

www.pointroyal-fl.com

Best Dim Sum

Gold Marquess Fine Chinese Cuisine

8525 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines 33024

954-367-7730

www.goldmarquess.com

Best Pho

Saigon Cuisine

Crossroads Shopping Center

1394 No. State Road 7

Margate 33063

954 975-2426

www.saigoncuisineflorida.com

courtesy of Market 17

Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Market 17

Portside Center

1850 SE 17th St.

Fort Lauderdale 33316

954-835-5507

Market17.net

Reader's Poll: Best Brewery

Funky Buddha Brewery

1201 NE 38th St.

Oakland Park 33334

954-440-0046

funkybuddhabrewery.com

Reader's Poll: Best Martini

Diplomat Prime

3555 S Ocean Drive

Hollywood 33019

954-602-8331

www.diplomatprime.com

Reader's Poll: Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

Coconuts

429 Seabreeze Blvd

Ft. Lauderdale 33316

954-525-2421

coconutsfortlauderdale.com

EXPAND Four Year Strong at Culture Room Michael Conrad via Flickr

Bars and Music

Best Rock Club

Culture Room

3045 N Federal Hwy

Fort Lauderdale 33306

954-564-1074

cultureroom.net

Best Ladies Night

Boatyard

1555 SE 17th St.

Fort Lauderdale

954-525-7400

boatyard.restaurant

Best Bar in Broward

Riverside Market

608 SW 12th Ave

Fort Lauderdale 33312

954-358-8333

theriversidemarket.com

Best Gay Bar

Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar

2266 Wilton Dr.

Wilton Manors 33305

954-565-2526

www.alibiwiltonmanors.com

Reader's Poll: Best Bar Food

Tap 42

1411 S. Andrews Ave

Ft. Lauderdale 33316

954-463-4900

tap42.com/ft-lauderdale

Reader's Poll: Best Bar in Broward

American Social

721 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale 33301

954-388-0291

americansocialbar.com

Reader's Poll: Best Sports Bar

Duffy’s Sports Grill

Multiple Locations

www.duffysmvp.com

Radio-Active Records Bylan Witlen

Shops and Wares

Best Place to Buy CDs

Radio-Active Records

845 N. Federal Hwy.

Fort Lauderdale 33304

954-762-9488

radio-active-records.com

Best Massage

Awesome Aura Massage & Skin Care

213 E. Sheridan St.

Dania Beach 33004

954-925-9246

Best Costume Shop

Crazy About Costumes

1931 S. Federal Hwy.

Fort Lauderdale 33316

954-767-8633

Reader's Poll: Best Liquor Store

Total Wine & More

Multiple Locations

www.totalwine.com

Reader's Poll: Best Tanning Salon

Boca Tanning Club

Multiple Locations

bocatanningclub.com

