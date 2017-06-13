Best Of Broward and Palm Beach
Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk
Rick via Flickr
New Times publishes its Best of South Florida edition today, celebrating the newspaper's 30th anniversary in Miami and 20th in Broward-Palm Beach. While all of the winners are published here, there were dozens of first-place finishers up north — from Amercian Social and Tap 42 in the Readers Poll to Regina's Farm, Saigon Cuisine and Sardelli in our editorial picks.
Congratulations to the winners!
City Life
Best local/organic farm
Harpke Family Farm
2781 SW 36 St.
Dania Beach 33312
305-803-6764
www.harpkefamilyfarm.com
Mud at Thinking Cap Theater
Nicole Stodard
Arts and Culture
Best Theater for Drama
Thinking Cap Theatre
The Vanguard
1501 S. Andrews Ave.
Fort Lauderdale 33316
954-610-7263
www.thinkingcaptheatre.com
Best Mural
Nice N’ Easy
1920 Tyler St.
Hollywood 33020
twitter.com/DwntwnHwdMurals
Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk
Rick via Flickr
Best Art Walk
Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk
1948 Harrison St.
Hollywood 33020
954-924-2980
floridashollywood.org/artwalk
Mikan Japanese Restaurant
Nicole Danna
Food and Drink
Best Restaurant in Pembroke Pines
Mikan Japanese Restaurant
12502 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines 33027
954-471-2719
www.mikansushi.com
Best Restaurant in Hollywood
Sardelli
331 Van Buren St.
Hollywood 33019
954-921-8331
sardellis.com
Best Restaurant Hallandale
Screaming Carrots
826 Hallandale Beach Blvd.
Hallandale Beach 33009
754-400-9614
Regina's Farm
Nicole Danna
Best Restaurant Fort Lauderdale
Regina's Farm
1101 Middle St.
Fort Lauderdale 33312
954-465-1900
www.reginasfarm.com
Best New Restaurant Broward County
RP Best Restaurant in Hollywood
Point Royal
3555 So. Ocean Drive
Hollywood 33019
954-602-8750
www.pointroyal-fl.com
Best Dim Sum
Gold Marquess Fine Chinese Cuisine
8525 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines 33024
954-367-7730
www.goldmarquess.com
Best Pho
Saigon Cuisine
Crossroads Shopping Center
1394 No. State Road 7
Margate 33063
954 975-2426
www.saigoncuisineflorida.com
courtesy of Market 17
Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Market 17
Portside Center
1850 SE 17th St.
Fort Lauderdale 33316
954-835-5507
Market17.net
Reader's Poll: Best Brewery
Funky Buddha Brewery
1201 NE 38th St.
Oakland Park 33334
954-440-0046
funkybuddhabrewery.com
Reader's Poll: Best Martini
Diplomat Prime
3555 S Ocean Drive
Hollywood 33019
954-602-8331
www.diplomatprime.com
Reader's Poll: Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale
Coconuts
429 Seabreeze Blvd
Ft. Lauderdale 33316
954-525-2421
coconutsfortlauderdale.com
Four Year Strong at Culture Room
Michael Conrad via Flickr
Bars and Music
Best Rock Club
Culture Room
3045 N Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale 33306
954-564-1074
cultureroom.net
Best Ladies Night
Boatyard
1555 SE 17th St.
Fort Lauderdale
954-525-7400
boatyard.restaurant
Best Bar in Broward
Riverside Market
608 SW 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale 33312
954-358-8333
theriversidemarket.com
Best Gay Bar
Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar
2266 Wilton Dr.
Wilton Manors 33305
954-565-2526
www.alibiwiltonmanors.com
Reader's Poll: Best Bar Food
Tap 42
1411 S. Andrews Ave
Ft. Lauderdale 33316
954-463-4900
tap42.com/ft-lauderdale
Reader's Poll: Best Bar in Broward
American Social
721 E. Las Olas Blvd.
Ft. Lauderdale 33301
954-388-0291
americansocialbar.com
Reader's Poll: Best Sports Bar
Duffy’s Sports Grill
Multiple Locations
www.duffysmvp.com
Radio-Active Records
Bylan Witlen
Shops and Wares
Best Place to Buy CDs
Radio-Active Records
845 N. Federal Hwy.
Fort Lauderdale 33304
954-762-9488
radio-active-records.com
Best Massage
Awesome Aura Massage & Skin Care
213 E. Sheridan St.
Dania Beach 33004
954-925-9246
Best Costume Shop
Crazy About Costumes
1931 S. Federal Hwy.
Fort Lauderdale 33316
954-767-8633
Reader's Poll: Best Liquor Store
Total Wine & More
Multiple Locations
www.totalwine.com
Reader's Poll: Best Tanning Salon
Boca Tanning Club
Multiple Locations
bocatanningclub.com
