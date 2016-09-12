Black Lives Matter Planning Protest Against State Attorney Michael Satz

Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward

In the August 30th primary, Michael Satz was re-elected as Broward State Attorney. He’s held the job since 1976 — virtually his entire adult life.

To some people, that’s far too long.

Just to put it into perspective, when Satz was first elected, it was still legal for women to get fired for being pregnant. People in Boston were fighting court-ordered busing, an effort to desegregate schools. And Florida had just elected Joseph Woodrow Hatchett to the state Supreme Court, the first time that any black person had been elected to statewide public office in the South since Reconstruction.

Plenty of Satz’s decisions show this kind of old-school mindset. He’s repeatedly failed to indict or discipline officers who fatally shoot civilians. (David Schoen, the attorney representing Jermaine McBean’s family, has counted 169 examples that took place prior to McBean’s death.) He’s also been criticized for going too easy on politicians who are facing corruption charges.

Meanwhile, he’s sought harsh sentences for drug users — to the extent that not too long ago, Broward County had the third highest per capita rate in the state when it came to jailing drug offenders. He’s also tough on people with mental illnesses who are charged with relatively minor offenses, subjecting them to court proceedings that drag on for years. Public Defender Howard Finkelstein memorably described him as “the single largest constipatory factor in Broward’s criminal justice system.”

This most recent election was the closest of Satz’s career. He narrowly defeated Theresa Williams, a 46-year-old defense attorney from Plantation, by a 3.28 percent margin. During his campaign, he promised to seek alternatives to incarceration for the mentally ill and acknowledged that there was a disparity in the way minorities are treated by the criminal justice system, which in turn leads to a higher rate of drug convictions.

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Black Lives Matter will hold a demonstration outside the Broward County Main Courthouse to let Satz know its members plan to hold him to his word.

Tifanny Burks and Jasmen Rogers, community organizers with the Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward, say the protest is designed to express outrage at the fact that Satz was re-elected and let him know that since Broward County is stuck with him, he’s stuck with them as well. “Satz will now have to answer directly to us, the community, on the oppressive practices that have been going on for decades,” Burks explains. “All eyes are on him for the next four years.”

Rogers adds: “We were hoping this election would be the end of the current reign of Mike Satz. A 40-year grip on Broward's criminal justice system is far too long, especially when we have witnessed injustice being handed down from his office on a regular basis.”

Phone calls and emails to Satz’s office regarding the protest were not returned.

