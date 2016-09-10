BSO Deputies Fatally Shoot Pompano Beach Man
|
via Shutterstock.com
Deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office fatally shot and killed a man in Pompano Beach at around 10 p.m. last night.
According to the BSO's report, deputies were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they were directed to the backyard, where the man (whose name has not yet been released) was holding a knife. Both deputies opened fire. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue later confirmed the man was dead on the scene.
Neighbors who were present at the time of the shooting say the man was shot in the back six times, although the BSO has not yet confirmed that.
The incident is currently under investigation and both deputies have been placed on administrative leave.
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss New Times Broward-Palm Beach's biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Volleyball
TicketsFri., Sep. 23, 7:00pm
-
Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns
TicketsSun., Sep. 25, 1:00pm
-
LUXURY SEATING: Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns
TicketsSun., Sep. 25, 1:00pm
-
Florida Panthers v Nashville Predators
TicketsTue., Sep. 27, 3:30pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!