BSO Deputies Fatally Shoot Pompano Beach Man

via Shutterstock.com

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office fatally shot and killed a man in Pompano Beach at around 10 p.m. last night.

According to the BSO's report, deputies were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they were directed to the backyard, where the man (whose name has not yet been released) was holding a knife. Both deputies opened fire. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue later confirmed the man was dead on the scene.

Neighbors who were present at the time of the shooting say the man was shot in the back six times, although the BSO has not yet confirmed that.

The incident is currently under investigation and both deputies have been placed on administrative leave.

