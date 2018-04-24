BSO Cops Knew Location of Parkland Shooter but Hid Anyway, New Documents Suggest

When a group of Coral Springs Police officers rushed to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High this past February following reports of an active shooter, one officer says he arrived to find Broward Sheriff's deputies taking cover behind cars and a tree — despite knowing that shooter Nikolas Cruz was still inside firing on students.

"As I was advancing on foot through the chain-link fence, I was advised by an unknown BSO Deputy taking cover behind a tree, 'he is on the third floor," Coral Springs Officer Bryan Wilkins wrote in a police report.

The documents, first reported by the Miami Herald earlier today and also obtained by New Times, paint a damning portrait of BSO's actions that day. While Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has cast much of the blame on a single deputy — Stoneman Douglas High School Resource Officer Scot Peterson — the reports suggest multiple BSO deputies knew Cruz was inside the school but did not rush in to confront the shooter.