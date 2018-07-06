Chris Brown Arrested in West Palm Beach After Coral Sky Ampitheater Concert

Singer Chris Brown was arrested last night shortly after walking offstage at his Coral Sky Amphitheater concert in West Palm Beach. Brown was arrested for an outstanding felony battery warrant stemming from an incident in which he allegedly punched a photographer in a Tampa nightclub last year. The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office says the singer was booked into jail at around 11 p.m. and released after paying a $2,000 bond.

Grainy cell phone video emerged of the incident last year, in which Brown appears to sucker punch a photographer inside the AJA Channelside club as a bodyguard attempts to separate the two men. The DJ repeatedly begs Brown to "chill" before the music cuts off.

Brown has yet to comment on his latest arrest directly. But he brushed off the controversy on Instagram, writing, "Show tomorrow!" underneath a picture of him performing shirtless. The concert was part of his national "Heartbreak on a Full Moon" tour, in support of his 2017 studio album of the same name. Opening acts at last night's concert included R&B singer H.E.R. and rapper Rich the Kid.

Brown’s arrest is just the latest in a string of high profile run-ins with the law. While he’s maintained the support of many artists in the music world as well as his fans, known as Team Breezy, his legal battles are well-documented. It’s been nearly a decade since Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna during an argument. While Rihanna has gone on to become one of the music world’s biggest superstars, Brown has maintained a successful professional career even as he’s been accused of assault, continued violence against women, and even a standoff with LAPD in 2016. In 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against him. And just two months ago, Brown was named in a lawsuit where an anonymous woman alleges she was raped by rapper Young Lo at Brown’s home.