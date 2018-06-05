Evil Prankster Called a SWAT Team to David Hogg's House

Slightly more than three months after David Hogg was forced to hide in a closet to avoid being shot to death in a school massacre, some monster today prank-called a SWAT team to the teen's house. Thankfully, the Miami Herald reports Hogg wasn't home at the time — but that doesn't make the prank any less heinous and cruel.

Per the Herald, someone called the Broward Sheriff's Office at 8:39 a.m. today to report someone with a weapon was inside the Hogg household. No one was in the house when police arrived, and BSO is investigating the incident as a prank "swatting" phone call.

A certain paranoid, insane sect of the online right has become obsessed with Hogg since he became an anti-gun activist after the Parkland massacre. InfoWars-tied bloggers have created entire anti-Hogg blogs, politicians have hurled insults at him, and weird columnists have written posts threatening to "spank" him. The threats have all been heinous, but today was the first time Hogg really seemed to be in danger: