BSO, Deerfield Beach Ignore Claim That Manager Forcibly Kissed Employee, Said He "Loved Black Women"

A pier attendant in Deerfield Beach says her manager grabbed her butt and forcibly kissed her while she was at work.

In September 2015, Lisa was working as a pier attendant at the Deerfield Beach Fishing Pier when her boss, public works director Charles DaBrusco, called her into the bathroom to check out a broken toilet. Once the two were inside, however, it became clear he hadn't summoned her for a maintenance issue.

DaBrusco blocked the exit with his body, squeezed her butt, and leaned in for a kiss. His lips landed on her left cheek as she quickly turned her face to avoid him. As she tried to leave, DaBrusco — a man who outweighed her by 100 pounds — grabbed her arm and told her how much he "loves black women," she says.

The accusations are laid out in a new sexual harassment lawsuit against DaBrusco and the City of Deerfield Beach, filed December 19 in Broward Circuit Court. New Times is using a pseudonym for the plaintiff to protect her privacy due to the nature of the complaint. Neither the city nor DaBrusco responded to multiple requests for comment.