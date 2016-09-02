Five Things We Learned About The Miami Dolphins This Preseason

With last night's preseason finale in the books (a ho-hum loss to the Tennessee Titans BTW) , fake games are officially in the rear-view mirror. Now, Dolphins fans can set a countdown clock that ends in the kickoff of a ball that matters. Like pumpkin lattes and beer, Dolphins football flares up every September and we deal with the initial excitement knowing we will grow sick of them by December.

The Dolphins open the season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 11, and the hope is that they can start the season on a strong note, which they rarely do. Just a few weeks ago, we had no idea what sort of team the Dolphins might field this year — but thanks to a few months of keeping our eyes on the early happenings of the Adam Gase era — we now have a better idea.

Here are a few things we learned from watching the Miami Dolphins four preseason games.

#Dolphins Rookie OT Laremy Tunsil has allowed 0 sacks/0 QB pressures in 90 snaps this #NFL preseason. — NFL Draft Insider (@NFLDraftInsider) August 25, 2016

5. Laremy Tunsil is the answer at left guard

You can cross one question mark hovering over a guard position off the list. Dolphins first round pick Laremy Tunsil has been extraordinary this preseason. Even while learning a new position on the offensive line, he's been able to use his natural abilities to dominate. The learning curve hasn't been anything near what some feared in the beginning of training camp when there was a worry that Tunsil couldn't beat out Dallas Thomas. Just a few weeks later we can all look back and laugh at having anxiety about that. Tunsil isn't the answer at left guard a few years down the road, he's the answer at left tackle. His coming of age before the Dolphins need him speaks to the steal the Dolphins got in the draft this year.

Not the mini model the ants play in... This is the actual stadium pic.twitter.com/QYfNNTShyl — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) August 8, 2016

4. Hard Rock Stadium is more beautiful than any of us expected

We all saw the renderings beforehand. We saw the improvements the team made last offseason. We knew the Dolphins then unnamed home would be an upgrade. But none of us had any idea it would come out this beautiful. Not only that, but the stadium has a sweet new name that we actually want to say. The renovations will assuredly bring multiple Super Bowls (it's already scored one), amazing concerts, and big-time events, but most importantly — they will attract more fans to not only Miami Dolphins games, but Miami Hurricanes games.

Broward residents are much more likely to make the trip across the county line for a Dolphins game this year. Out with the old, in with the new.

The game slowed down for #Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill Friday w/better pass protection. Rare to see Tannehill this comfortable in the pocket. — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) August 20, 2016

3. Ryan Tannehill has everything he needs to succeed

Ryan Tannehill has no more excuses; it's time for him to deliver, or someone else will be given the opportunity to do so. Adam Gase has given Tannehill the ability to audible this season, something that he has rarely been allowed to do in his career. The Dolphins offensive line (when Pouncey returns) is stellar, there should be zero reasons for concern there. No offensive line is perfect, and neither will be the Dolphins. Tannehill must overcome pressure like any other top QB.

Tannehill has plenty of weapons, that will not be a concern. It's all there for the taking, it's up to Tannehill to take it, or a punter will be wearing #17 next season.

So, I it's pretty clear that Arian Foster is the starting running back for the dolphins this year, at least for as long as he's healthy — Drumph (@WintersNFL) August 26, 2016

2. Arian Foster is the Dolphins starting running back

The Dolphins lost Lamar Miller in free agency to the Houston Texans; that was a bad thing. They had hoped second-year back Jay Ajayi could fill the void, but he's been unspectacular this preseason. Luckily, the Texans back Miller is replacing was available in the scratch-and-dent bit. Arian Foster looked fantastic in the Dolphins "dress rehearsal" game against the Cowboys and is sure to get the bulk of the carries at least until Ajayi can prove he belongs in the NFL, more-less as an every down back.

Foster flashed the stride and stiff arm that made him a perennial top fantasy choice and NFL MVP candidate just a few years ago before knee injuries derailed his career. If the Dolphins can even get 75% of what he used to be — and it looks like they just might — then the loss of Miller won't sting as much.

Mike Tirico with a nice interview with Adam Gase, who came off as very confident and comfortable in his role as #Dolphins head coach. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 26, 2016

1. Adam Gase looks like the real deal

So far, Adam Gase has been the head coaching equivalent of a hot tub to Joe Philbin's cloudy swimming pool. Gase is the youngest coach in the NFL but acts as if he's been there for years. The moment does not seem to overwhelm him, probably because he's already coached some of the greatest players in the league at a young age. Gase hasn't been shy, either, as evidenced by him calling our DeVante Parker for always being injured.

Adam Gase seems to be more prepared for the job than any coach the Dolphins have had in a long time. He's also the one who most definitely lines up with the squad's future goals. He won't be waiting around too long for Tannehill to develop, but he certainly seems to be the right guy to make it happen.

