Civil Rights Groups Issue "Travel Warning" for Immigrants in Florida

Donald Trump's deportation forces appear to be using Florida as a testing laboratory to devise new and ever-more draconian ways to clamp down on documented and undocumented immigrants nationwide. Last month, a group of Central and North Florida sheriffs announced plans to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a pilot project designed to detain immigrants in jail for even longer stretches of time, for example.

Given that ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents across Florida seem to be itching to detain black and brown people, a coalition of 21 Florida activist groups and civil rights organizations have issued a "travel warning" for immigrants and people of color throughout the state. The groups say that, considering no region saw a bigger jump in ICE apprehensions in 2017 than Florida, immigrants should take great caution before visiting the Sunshine State, especially if they plan to travel through an airport or bus station.

"In light of these facts, all immigrants are urged to reconsider visiting Florida and especially recommended to avoid high-risk areas, including ports, airports, and Greyhound stations," warns the coalition, led by the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), the Council of American-Islamic Relations Florida, and the Florida Women's March. "While a boycott is not being recommended at this time, travelers to Florida are being asked to use discretion, understand their risks, and seek legal advice."