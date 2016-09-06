Florida Supercon to Bring Millions of Dollars to Fort Lauderdale

EXPAND Courtesy Florida Supercon

Florida Supercon, the largest comic book, anime, animation, video games, fantasy, sci-fi, and pop culture convention in South Florida, is moving north.

The four-day gathering, to be held July 27 to 30, started in 2006 with 1,500 attendees and ballooned to more than 53,000 last year. Mike Broder, President of Super Conventions, parent company of Florida Supercon, blames construction at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which has long called the convention home, “Despite the challenges with construction, the Miami Beach Convention Center has been a great partner. We are also grateful to Fort Lauderdale for welcoming us with wide open arms during this challenging time."

Last year's event advertised such luminaries as William Shatner as well as cast members from Deadpool, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Star Wars and the 1982 sci-fi movie Tron. But part of the event was squeezed into the Miami facility's Jackie Gleason theater, which caused multiple complaints.

The deal in Fort Lauderdale will last for two years. It will fill all three floors of the convention center just south of downtown, The main exhibition space, which covers 190,000 square feet, will host hundreds of exhibitors, vendors, craftspeople, publishers, artists and writers. There will also be a Hall of Fame area for autographs and a main events stage with 2,500 seats for celebrity interviews and more.

Super Conventions had already moved two other events to the the convention center from the Miami Airport Convention Center, Animate Florida (planned for July), and Paradise City Comic Con (which drew 19000 people last December. “We ran out of space in that building, and we wanted a more modern facility,” Broder says.

