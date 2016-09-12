For 9/11, Palm Beach K-9s Celebrated for Ten Years of Service
|
K-9s Omar (left) and Folti (right) pose for photos with their handlers.
Courtesy of PBSO
On the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks yesterday, we honored the firefighters and police officers who continue to keep us safe. But what about the dogs that ensure explosives, firearms, and narcotics don't make it onboard our flights?
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office recently celebrated the retirement of two specially trained PBSO canines who had been stationed at the Palm Beach International Airport for ten years. There
Omar is described as a wise German Shepherd and
The TSA's program includes 977 specially trained canines stationed at more than 100 of the country's airports, mass transit stations, and cargo hubs. Nearly 230 canines are given to TSA each year by the Department of Defense. Some are purchased overseas.
Dogs that are chosen to work in aviation are trained to combat terrorism by sniffing out explosives, firearms, narcotics, smuggled people, and currency. Every year, the canine teams are recertified.
"
These days,
Omar can also be found resting poolside. He has free run of the house but prefers to chase squirrels that run by on the overhead power lines.
