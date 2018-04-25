 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
Pro-Gun Parkland Student Questioned by Police After Tweeting Video Firing AR-15EXPAND
Kyle Kashuv / Twitter

Pro-Gun Parkland Student Questioned by Police After Tweeting Video Firing AR-15

Brittany Shammas | April 25, 2018 | 1:55pm
AA

Last week, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Kyle Kashuv visited a gun range with his dad and practiced shooting an AR-15. He later posted about the experience on Twitter, where he uploaded a video of himself firing at a silhouette target.

"It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun," wrote Kashuv, who has become a gun-rights star since the Parkland massacre by pushing back against fellow students who want more gun control. "This was my first time ever touching a gun and made me appreciate the #Constitution even more."

But with Parkland still reeling from one of the deadliest school shootings in modern American history, where Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 to kill 17 people, Kashuv's tweets didn't go over well with some students. After several reported Kashuv to school administrators, he was questioned by law enforcement over the gun videos.

Now the 16-year-old and his many supporters on the right claim he was improperly or illegally detained for exercising his Second Amendment rights. But some of his classmates insist his behavior warranted a call to officials.

Kashuv, who met with top leaders such as Sen. Marco Rubio to argue his pro-gun position while fellow Stoneman Douglas students such as Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg led the March for Our Lives, posted about his visit to the gun range Friday, when he shared photos and videos praising the Second Amendment.

"I went to a shooting range last night to start learning gun safety and the gun didn't magically turn around and start shooting," one of his posts reads.

Several of his classmates, as well as the father of 14-year-old victim Jaime Guttenberg, tweeted back, upset by the images.

At school Monday, students reported their concerns about the tweets. Soon after, according to an incident report from the Broward Sheriff's Office, Kashuv was questioned by a school resource officer and a deputy. Kashuv told them he'd gone shooting with his dad and hadn't threatened anyone. His mother, Uzi Kashuv, was contacted and confirmed his account of what happened.

"She stated he's a good kid and wouldn't hurt anyone," the report says.

Deputies filed the report as "information only," meaning they didn't find that Kashuv had broken any laws. Nadine Drew, a spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools, says in a statement that after staff and school administrators looked into the tweets, they were determined to be nonthreatening.

But Kashuv took to Twitter to slam the police and the district for questioning him. "I can now check off being wrongfully questioned by law enforcement off my bucket list," he wrote. He told Daily Wire the deputies called him the "pro-Second Amendment kid" and refused to let him record the interview.

"I was shocked and, honestly, scared," he told the website. "It definitely felt like they were attempting to intimidate me."

The story quickly gained traction among conservatives.

Some Twitter observers, though, pointed out that Kashuv — like President Trump — had called for law enforcement to be more proactive in investigating threats.

He responded that he meant "actual threats to the community, not exercising one's constitutional rights."

Kashuv, who Tuesday evening arranged a speech from conservative Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Parkland and appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss his run-in with law enforcement, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from New Times

 
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >