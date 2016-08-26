Palm Beach County Sheriff Just Wants To Find A Good Plug Out Here
Most police department Twitter accounts are mundane. Cops apparently really like sharing pictures of their new Ford Explorers, helpful advice about dealing with mosquitos, and selfies with their dogs. It's kind of like getting texts from your dad — if he had a crew cut and and spent significant time polishing his .44..
And, as is also the case with texts from your dad, things occasionally take a turn toward the bizarre. Case in point: on Wednesday afternoon, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office tweeted out a message that said, "Ayy anybody know a good plug out here? Hit our line up." (Translation for actual dads: "Hey, anyone know where I can find a reliable drug dealer? Call me.")
It's since been retweeted nearly 16,000 times.
Reached by phone on Friday afternoon, two days after the tweet was posted, PBSO spokesman Therese Barbera couldn't immediately say whether the account had been hacked.
"What did it say again?" she asked. "Can you send it to me?"
After New Times emailed over a link to the tweet (which doesn't seem to have been deleted yet,) she said she'd have to check with the department's social media team and call back.
An hour has passed and still no call. We'll update this story once we find out what happened. In the meantime, a couple of guesses:
A) Hackers are trolling the PBSO.
Upcoming Events
-
Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns
TicketsSun., Sep. 25, 1:00pm
-
Florida Panthers v Nashville Predators
TicketsTue., Sep. 27, 3:30pm
-
NPC-Ifbb Fort Lauderdale Cup
TicketsSat., Oct. 1, 10:00am
-
Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning
TicketsThu., Oct. 6, 7:30pm
B) Someone with access to the Twitter account made the mistake of letting their kid borrow their phone for a couple of minutes, and is about to be in big trouble.
C) We've entered a weird new world in which police departments use "hip" teen slang on social media to try and encourage people to turn in drug dealers. (This seems to be the most likely option, considering that last year, the PBSO went viral after a young woman wrote on Twitter that she was looking for weed, and the department wrote back, "Where should we meet you?" Good one, guys! LOL!)
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss New Times Broward-Palm Beach's biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
LUXURY SEATING: Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans
TicketsThu., Sep. 1, 7:00pm
-
Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans
TicketsThu., Sep. 1, 7:00pm
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Volleyball
TicketsFri., Sep. 2, 11:30am
-
LUXURY SEATING: Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns
TicketsSun., Sep. 25, 1:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!