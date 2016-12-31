Places in Broward That Will Help You Keep the Seven Most Popular New Year's Resolutions

You know the drill: It's New Year's resolution time, so put on your big-boy pants and put your energy toward accomplishing something you feel will result in a better version of you this time next year. Every late December, people pinpoint something they feel they can improve about themselves, but sadly, most New Year's resolutions are abandoned before all the holiday leftovers are gone.

This year can be different, though. With the help of Nielsen's list of 2015's top resolutions, we can take a look at what most of you are trying to improve and point you in the right direction for a little assistance. Here are last year's most popular New Year's resolutions along with a place in Broward that will help you conquer them.

1. Stay fit and healthy

According to Nielsen, this time last year 37 percent of people polled said their New Year's resolution was to stay fit and healthy throughout the next year. That's quite surprising considering almost everyone you know probably says they want to lose weight this year, not continue to stay healthy and skinny. For those of you that already have a beach bod and just want to keep it up, America's Top Team gym in Coconut Creek is a sure bet to get the job done.

The gym is home to a handful of UFC champions, and it's pretty damn hardcore if you're looking for a fun and new way to get a hard workout in 2017.

2. Lose weight

Last year, 32 percent of people said losing weight was their paramount goal in the new year. You can bet that number is even higher in South Florida, where people visit the beach almost year-round and the pressure is higher to keep up with the beautiful-people culture that is all around us.

If you're looking to lose weight in 2017 but you're sick of the traditional gyms, iLoveKickboxing is a good choice. There are a few locations around Broward and Dade County, so there are no excuses. Clicking the link above will get you ten classes for 50 bucks, so it's a small investment if you're serious about a new you next year.

3. Enjoy life to the fullest

Twenty-eight percent of the people that answered Nielsen's New Year's resolution poll selected enjoying life to the fullest as their top priority for the new year in 2015. This one might be especially popular in 2017 after everyone witnessed what feels like the worst year of celebrity deaths. It's not hard to enjoy life in Broward, but if you need a little help with that, may we point you in the direction of our recent Best Beach series that details the best parts of each and every beach in Broward and Palm Beach Counties?

Getting out to the beach is sure to help you enjoy life more in 2017. You live in South Florida for a few reasons, right? Enjoying the coast has to be one of them.

4. Spend less, save more

One-fourth of the people polled said they would try hardest to spend less and save more in this Nielsen poll. This year this may be an especially popular resolution, what with a new president entering office and so much up in the air. If saving money is your New Year's resolution, your best bet is to contact a financial advisor. According to Angie's list, these are the top five highest-rated financial advisers in Broward.

If you're not into the idea of a financial adviser, Groupon is probably your best bet to save on things you're already doing around South Florida. If you're serious about putting money away, though, one of those highly rated experts would probably be best.

5. Spend more time with family and friends

Spending more time with family and friends was what 19 percent of the people polled by Nielsen answered when asked what their New Year's resolution would be. South Floridians work very hard to keep up with the cost of living in a place most people only vacation, so this resolution may be quite popular this year. Getting together with family more is sort of on you, right? I mean, nobody can make you want to see your in-laws more; you just need to bite the bullet and do it.

You know what might help with that? Alcohol and food. Tap 42 is our pick for a laid-back place where you can invite the entire fam out. Your house might seem like a good idea, but you'll have to clean up after your sister's kids after they leave. Doesn't beer sound better?

6. Get organized

Eighteen percent of those who answered Nielsen's poll said that getting organized was their top New Year's resolution in 2015. I mean, it's not the most important thing I could think of as far as things I need to fix in my life, but there seems to be quite a few people out there who feel like they are two steps from being a hoarder. Where should a person looking to organize his entire life go this upcoming year? The Container Store located at the Boca Town Center mall seems like as good a place as any to start.

7. Learn something new/Learn a new hobby

Picking up a new hobby or learning something new was what 14 percent of the people polled said they would try to accomplish in the new year. Learning to play a musical instrument was most popular with those looking to learn something new. The School of Rock in Coral Springs would be the perfect fit for the younger crowd, while the Parkland Music Academy would be a good fit for anyone looking to learn how to play the piano or guitar a little later in life.

