Cops' Crackdown on MLK Day "Bikes Up, Guns Down" Movement Is Misguided

South Florida law enforcement has put a bull's-eye on the Bikes Up, Guns Down movement that will take over local streets and highways this Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Last week, police departments from Fort Lauderdale to Miami issued stern warnings to riders planning to pop wheelies, haul ass the wrong way, or make other reckless maneuvers. The national movement began several years ago after an African-American man was killed in Philadelphia. In 2015, several motorcyclists were injured when many riders took wild rides on Miami-Dade streets during MLK Day.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a great orator, a great leader," Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said this week. "His legacy during the holiday should be remembered with great respect. But there is a zero-tolerance policy for this illegal activity."