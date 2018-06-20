The 10 Best Things to Do in Broward and Palm Beach This Week

Thursday

Two goodies that are generally delicious together – mint and alcohol. Well, there’s a different type of mint and booze shindig going down this week at LauderAle Brewery. For its June Plants & Pints event, create a lovely coconut husk hanging basket with mint during an on-site class from the kind folks at Garden á La Carte. Once you’re done crafting your plant masterpiece, head to the bar for a brew from LauderAle on the house. 7 p.m. on Thursday at LauderAle Brewery, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $30.

Prepare for deafening screams. Luke Bryan is bringing his What Makes You Country tour to West Palm Beach. The tour takes its name from Bryan’s sixth studio album, which was released late last year. In addition to the new tunes, count on classics like "Country Girl (Shake it for Me)", "Drink a Beer," and "My Kind of Night." Joining Bryan for the tour are fellow rockers Jon Pardi and Morgan Waller. 7 p.m. on Thursday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets are $38.25 to $59.75.

Friday

Fun fact: American Idol finalist Casey James is from a town called “Cool” in Texas. How cool is that (pun totally intended)? While he may have fallen just short of the Idol prize back in 2010, he’s still rocking strong. In 2012, he released his self-titled debut album and he’s had some singles climb the country charts since. He’ll play an intimate show in Fort Lauderdale at The Broward Center’s Abdo New River Room on Friday. 8 p.m. on Friday at Abdo New River Room at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets are $19.50 to $52.50.

EXPAND Hang with a Grammy nominee for five buckaroos. Courtesy

You can’t see a Grammy nominee for five bucks every day, y’all. Cuban pianist-composer-extraordinaire Manuel Valera earned his Grammy nod in 2013 for “Best Latin Jazz Album.” Since then, he’s released six more vivacious albums as the leader of the Manuel Valera Trio, including the group’s latest, The Planets, earlier this year. 8 p.m. on Friday at Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach; goldstar.com. Tickets are $5.

Okay, so maybe your horse didn’t win. Following Gulfstream Park’s Twilight Racing Fridays, there’s a free Twilight Concert every Friday in the Sport of Kings Theater. You’re guaranteed to leave a winner there, folks. Rocking the room this week is the Studio 54 Tribute Band, raiding your ears with Motown, '70s, and '80s goodness. 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; gulfstreampark.com. Free admission.

EXPAND Bob Saget Photo by Natalie Brasington

Saturday

There is so little hope left. Our world is a mess, and Danny Tanner from Full House is a vulgar beast in real life. But, regardless of what you’ve heard about Bob Saget, his stand-up is absolutely hilarious — so long as you don’t bring the kids and aren’t easily offended. Saget hits The Pavilion at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on the heels of his Zero to Sixty comedy special, which dropped last year. 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Pavilion at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th Street, Coconut Creek; seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com. Tickets are $30 to $200.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida is full of bold voices. So it’s only appropriate that its new show, taking the stage at Parker Playhouse, is called... Bold Voices. The chorus has been going strong since 2010 and now includes more than 120 members. This show is billed as “a celebration of the human spirit” and will feature guest artists Lenora Jaye & Unity on the Bay Gospel Choir. 8 p.m. on Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $36.50 to $41.50.

EXPAND You need to work on your comedy skills. There is help. See Monday. Improv U

Monday

Not very good at being off-the-cuff funny? Well, it’s time to improve that. Improv U in Delray Beach is hosting an Improv Drop-In on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the summer. The drop-in lasts two hours and is perfect for the comedy novice and stage-regular alike, comprised of improv exercises and games. Not funny after a few attempts? Well, we can’t help you there. 7 p.m. on Monday at Improv U, 105 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach; theimprovu.com. $10 admission.

Our area has some bad-ass woman chefs. And it seems a good chunk of them will be attending the upcoming SOFLO Femmes in Food & Film evening. The affair will boast a cocktail party, a screening of film A Fine Line – which explores why only seven percent of executive chefs and restaurateurs are women – and a panel discussion including the likes of filmmaker Joanna James, her mother Chef Valerie James and Executive Chef Lisabet Summa, co-owner of Big Time Restaurant Group. 6 p.m. on Monday at The Tower Club, 100 SE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets start at $75.

EXPAND Want to take a stroll with the turtles? Museum of Discovery of Science

Tuesday

What’s one thing you can’t do in Nebraska? Learn about sea turtle nesting and then head to the beach and watch a turtle lay an egg. Well, we can do that in South Florida, with the Museum of Discovery and Science’s Turtle Walk, taking place periodically throughout June and July. Head to the Museum at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and learn about the plight of sea turtles. From there, hop in your car, meet your museum expert at Fort Lauderdale Beach and (hopefully) watch the nesting happen! 9 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale; brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are $19 to $21.