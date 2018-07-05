The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

World premiere alert! Mister Parker is making its debut with a stretch at Abyss Theatre in Wilton Manors. That stretch is coming to a close, so don’t miss it before it’s too late. It’s the latest play from South Florida’s own Michael McKeever who, to-date, has cranked out nearly 50 comedies, dramas and shorts for the masses. The story zooms in on a newly-single man coping with dating, being gay and modern society. Can’t make the show on Thursday? Mister Parker also owns the stage Friday through Sunday, with a final show on July 12. 8 p.m. on Thursday at Abyss Theatre, 2304 N. Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors; islandcitystage.org. Tickets are $35.

Sushi is one of those things that should be easy to make in theory. Add some rice, some sort of fish, and maybe a veggie. Voila. Well, it’s not that easy, but there is a class to get you on your way to be a sushi chef. During That’s How We Roll: Sushi 101, you’ll learn to make two yummy rolls of your choosing. Oh, and there is a sake pairing, too. Tanoshinde (enjoy)! 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at Shooters Waterfront, 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $34.

Friday

There’s a Tobacco Road Reunion goin’ down in South Florida and you’re invited. Blues singer Albert Castiglia and Miami’s own jam banders Iko Iko are coming together to rock Gulfstream Park. Castiglia is coming off his seventh studio album, 2017's Up All Night, and Iko Iko continues to rock every fine establishment up and down Florida’s coast. The show is part of Gulfstream Park’s Free Twilight Concert Series, which boasts a different show each Friday evening through August 31. 6 p.m. on Friday at Gulfstream Park’s Sport of Kings Theater, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; albertcastiglia.net. Admission is free.

EXPAND How much magic can be squeezed on a 6-inch x 6-inch canvas? Find out on Friday. Courtesy

In a world that screams, “MORE!” this exhibit is all about making the most out of less. For a fifth consecutive year, the 6 x 6 Exhibit and Sale is coming to Delray Beach. Participating artists are allowed to use a 6-inch by 6-inch canvas (or 6-inch x 6-inch x 6-inch, if it’s 3D) to express something (anything!) memorable and unique. All pieces are sold for 30 bucks, with proceeds benefiting the Cornell Art Museum. 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Old School Square Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; oldschoolsquare.org. Admission is free.

Saturday

No one cares about that Sega Genesis game that was cool 20 years ago and the Nintendo Switch will be obsolete one day. You need to get good at a game that has staying power: Chess! On Saturdays through August, Cooper City’s recreation department is holding free instructional chess classes for all levels. Whether you have no idea what you’re doing, or you’re ready to take on the computers, it’s time to up your game. 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Cooper City Pool & Tennis Center, 11600 Stonebridge Parkway, Cooper City; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Homegrown rapper Pouya plays Revolution Live on Saturday. Courtesy photo

Pouya is a South Florida rapper that is taking the world by storm. He’s dropped four mixtapes to date, and his debut, full-length album, Underground Underdog, hit No. 2 on the iTunes hip-hop albums chart in 2016. His latest album, Five Five, dropped in March. 7 p.m. on Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets are $29.50.

A place that serves up delicious beans all the time is about to spill them again. Underground Coffeehaus is serving up another Spill the Beans Comedy Show in its intimate space. Joining host Fasil Malik for this shindig are New Jersey’s Kojo Prince as well as Sherrani Glass, Alex-Jean Baptiste and Travis Benton. You’ll want to get your tix early, as there are only 45 seats available. 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Undergrounds Coffehaus, 3020 N. Federal Hwy. #5A, Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15.

Yoga and beer? Yes, please. See Sunday. LauderAle Brewery

Sunday

As miserable as our world may periodically seem, these are wonderful times in some ways. Case and point: You can do yoga at a brewery. LauderAle’s Ales & Asanas is back for another yoga and beer extravaganza. Balance and relax your life away for an hour and then enjoy one signature LauderAle brew on the house after class.10 a.m. on Sunday at LauderAle Brewery, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $9.50.

Three Doors Down is bringing the Kryptonite to Boca on Tuesday. Courtesy photo

Tuesday

Choo Choo! The Rock and Roll Express Tour starring Three Doors Down and Collective Soul is rolling into Boca. Surely your ‘90s and 2000's-loving soul can’t wait? Count on all the classics from the two bands including everything from “Shine” and “The World I Know” by Collective Soul, as well as “Kryptonite” and “When I’m Gone” by 3DD. 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $45 to $59.50.

Wednesday

If a free margarita doesn’t motivate you to exercise, what will? Ride & ‘Ritas at Delray Marketplace includes a 30-minute indoor cycling sesh with good vibes and stellar tunes. Post-cycle, the class heads over to Cabo Flats for the less sweaty part of the adventure. All cyclers get a free house margarita and access to Cabo’s always-wonderful happy hour. 7:15 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Delray Marketplace, 14851 Lyons Road, Delray Beach; eventbrite.com. Free.