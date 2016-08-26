The Dolphins Win Their Third Preseason Game: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
|
Ryan Tannehill looked capable of running a conservative offense.
The Miami Dolphins won their third preseason dress rehearsal game last night against the Atlanta Falcons, 17-6. Super Bowl? Obviously. While the score is by far the most important thing to come out of the wondrous scrimmage, there were many things that occurred within those 60 minutes that are worth mention.
Good, bad, and ugly occurrences took place; let's take a look at all three, completely overreact to them, and then make some sweeping judgments.
The Good
— Arian Foster looked just fine. He scored in the first half from inside the five and caught numerous balls out of the backfield that saved quarterback Ryan Tannehill from impending sacks. The Dolphins are really relying heavily on Foster, whom they basically got from the Houston Texans for Lamar Miller and a bag full of salary cap cash. It's clear Foster is this team's starting running back, and probably the NFL's comeback player of the year.
— Tannehill looks more-or-less capable of leading the sort of offense Adam Gase likes to run. Outside of an early first quarter interception that was tipped at the
— The Dolphins' run defense was on point in the first half. In the first 30
— Wide receiver Kenny Stills looks like he's going to be a huge factor in the Dolphins new offense. He built on a solid preseason with four first-half catches for 46 yards. He also looked like the coolest hipster doing so. Kenny Stills will win you a fantasy league; go scoop him up.
— Rashad Jones has an
The Bad
— Jordan Cameron should not be a thing that lines up for the Miami Dolphins each week. Besides looking slow and uncoordinated, his hands are definitely made of post-consumer recycled ass. Jordan Cameron needs to go. I will pay him money from my wallet to leave.
— The Dolphins offensive line seems to have pass blocking down, but the run blocking has been terrifying thus far. The Dolphins started four natural left tackles and a guy who has played as many games at center in the NFL as Simone Biles on their offensive line last night. The Dolphins should give up running the ball like you do in Madden when you're drunk.
— Jay Ajayi continues to look worse than fourth and fifth-string running backs. He was the Dolphins starting tailback in April and May, which is great for the
—Daniel Thomas is still a Miami Dolphin, proving he is their herpes.
The Ugly
— The Dolphins cornerbacks are not only the worst unit on the
— Andrew Franks missed a 37-yard field goal that I'm pretty sure he kicked with only his middle finger. It looked like it was blocked, but it was more likely the equivalent of a kick that came off a child's foot. It's clear Franks forgot how to boot the ball at this moment — which is semi-important considering his job title.
