The Emery Co-Working Space Is the Creep-Free Workplace South Florida Women Need

Strange stares in the break room. Uncomfortable small talk by the printer. A boss who insists on hugging you. For far too long, women have grown accustomed to awkward and distracting interactions at work, especially in a city such as Miami, which can at times seem like the unofficial capital of catcalling, leering, and sexual innuendo. “At Starbucks, older men are constantly hitting on you,” sighs Aileen Lavin, a Miami mom who works in real estate. “I was tired of going to networking events and feeling uncomfortable.”

So Lavin’s idea to create an all-woman co-working space in Hallandale Beach was born out of necessity. The other networking events she attended fell flat, and likeminded ladies she spoke with were equally frustrated. They wanted to collaborate, not fend off unwanted advances by men who didn’t take them seriously.

Last October, Lavin posted on a women entrepreneurs' Facebook group that she planned to throw an event at her house for women looking to connect. Forty women showed up. “And suddenly, we didn’t feel so alone,” Lavin says. “Everyone went around the table sharing how they were embarrassed to work or be a stay-at-home mom — we built a network very quickly.”