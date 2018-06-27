The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Our world isn’t too wholesome anymore. But fortunately, Donnie & Marie are still around as examples of what great humans we all potentially could be. The superstar siblings are taking a break from their Vegas shows and bringing their decades of hits to a casino in our neck of the woods. Count on all the feel-good hits including "I’m Leavin’ It (All) Up to You" and "On the Shelf." 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 28 at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $30 to $70.

“I don’t want to work... I want to bang on the drum all day.” Todd Rundgren once sang it and now there’s a place to do it. Every Thursday evening, Harold’s Coffee Lounge in West Palm Beach hosts drummers, singers and chanters from all backgrounds for its unique Livin’ the Rhythm jam. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned artist, bring the good vibes, dude. 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 28 at Harold’s Coffee Lounge, 509 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Free admission with registration.

Friday

You like to play on the beach. Guess what? Your dog probably does, too. Bring Fido to the World-Famous Parrot Lounge on Fort Lauderdale Beach for its weekly Dogs, Beaches and Brews dog outing and happy hour. The bar — which is a stone’s throw from Lauderdale’s doggie beach — will have drink specials and a 50/50 raffle benefiting this week's charity, Everglades Angels Dog Rescue. With a $5 donation to the nonprofit, you get a beer from the Parrot, too. 5 p.m. on Friday, June 29 at the World-Famous Parrot Lounge, 911 Sunrise Ln., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. $5 suggested donation and dog permits required.

EXPAND Killer Queen is set to put on a killer show at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale. Photo by David McCartney

Saturday

We live in a world where we will never see Freddie Mercury in concert again. That stinks. But, you can see a band that has been rockin’ the Queen hits to a T for 25 years. Killer Queen is one of the most fascinating tribute bands you’ll experience on God’s green Earth, and it's making its way to the U.S. of A. to rock a Fort Lauderdale room. Catch ‘em before they travel cross-country and back to Europe. 8 p.m. on Saturday. June 30 at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $25.

Uncle Drew is shaping up to be a pretty stellar movie. Starring the likes of basketball greats Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber and Reggie Miller, the movie follows a group of “past their prime” players as they prove they can still win. Among the stars is Delray Beach resident and WNBA great Lisa Leslie. You can watch the flick with Leslie at the premiere event, and the whole evening benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County. 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 at Frank Theatres CineBowl & Grille, 14775 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $30 to $100.

Take all of the wonderful energy you get from a 5-Hour Energy Shot, unbottle it, add some hip-hop swagger and — boom — you have the Bring It! Live experience. Boosting star performers from the hip-hop majorette competition scene, this show is chock-full of death drops and hair flips. The majority of the gals hail from Jackson, Mississippi’s Dollhouse Dance Factory, led by the fierce Miss D. 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 at Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets are $61.75 to $106.75.

Boy George Courtesy photo

Sunday

Prepare for New Romantic nostalgia. Boy George and Culture Club, the B-52s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey are coming together for one hell of an evening. Collectively, they’ve sold more than seven million albums and created the soundtrack for the '80s generation. Among the classics to whet your palette: “Love Shack,” “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” “Rock Lobster,” “Karma Chameleon” and many more. 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 1 at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach; theamppompano.org. Tickets are $49.50 to $199.50.

Tuesday

This is more than open-mic night, folks. Bring your music, poetry, spoken word, juggling skills, comedy, magic — whatever — to Boca Black Box’s All Arts Open Mic Night. The evening is hosted by magician and illusionist Gary Goodman, who has performed for audiences, celebs and at corporate gatherings from sea to shining sea. 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 at Boca Black Box Center of the Arts, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; bocablackbox.com. $10 general admission.

EXPAND Things get 'funky' on the 4th in Sunrise with Grand Funk Railroad. Courtesy photo

Wednesday

Sunrise is jammin’ this Fourth. The town has quite the entertainment line-up slated for this year's Independence Day festivities. Reggaers Skotch Bonnett Band and classic rockers Mr. Nice Guy open the musical portion of the celebration, and then it’s Grand Funk Railroad bringing down the house. At 9:15 p.m., end the show with a stunning fireworks display. Concert starts at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 and Grand Funk Railroad plays at 7:45 p.m. at The BB&T Center, One Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; sunrisefl.gov. Free admission and parking.

Looking for a different type of science on Independence Day beyond the usual exploding fireworks? The South Florida Science Center is your place to be. The local establishment and aquarium will have live fire jug and liquid nitrogen demos, a number of patriotic hands-on activities, Lego spin art, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 at South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach; sfsciencecenter.org. Activities included in regular Science Center admission.