Thursday

Prepare for comic overload. William Shatner. Tara Reid. American Horror Story’s Jyoti Amge. And, a gazillion others. Florida SuperCon has arrived! The four-day anime, comic and gaming show attracted a whopping 50,000 attendees last year and is shooting for 60,000 attendees in 2018. Prepare for healthy doses of exclusive screenings, gaming tourneys and a cosplay extravaganza. Thursday through Sunday at Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; floridasupercon.com. Single-day tickets range from $20 to $50 and multi-day tickets are $80 to $275.

Friday

Remember Mike Epps? The dude has been in just about everything, from Next Friday to The Hangover franchise to HBO biopics. Well, now the actor-comedian extraordinaire is returning to his comedic roots with an intimate show at the Improv Comedy Club in West Palm Beach. You’ll want to catch him before he hits the big screen yet again, as he’s set to star in Starz’ Survivor’s Remorse and the ABC series Uncle Buck. 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Improv Comedy Club – West Palm Beach, 550 S. Rosemary Ave. Suite 250, West Palm Beach; palmbeachimprov.com. Tickets are $40 to $50.

EXPAND Whitney Houston may be gone... but her spirit is alive. See Friday. Courtesy

The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week Hang with William Shatner? Do some yoga in a brewery? Catch the first Cirque du Soleil show on ice? The week is your oyster.

And sheeeeeee will always love youuuuuuuuu. It’s time to see one heck of a Whitney tribute that just so happens to be hitting our neck of the woods. The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show stars South African singer Belinda Davids as well as six-piece band and lively dancers. You’ll totally “Wanna Dance With Somebody” before, during and after this one. 8 p.m. on Friday at Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets are $20 to $105.55.

Saturday

The gun show is in town. No, not the ones that kill people... but ripped arms and, well, everything else. The 2018 NPC Southern State Championships is a fitness super-competition where you can witness the cream of the crop in the bodybuilding and physique world. There are two sessions on Saturday to enjoy/gawk-up a storm, including a prejudging session at 9 a.m. and evening show at 6 p.m. Prejudging begins at 9 a.m. and evening show begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday at War Memorial Auditorium, 800 NE 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale; npcsouthernstates.com. Tickets range from $30 to $50.

There’s more to Delray Beach than delicious taco options and a pretty ocean view. There’s a lot of history there, too. On the monthly Ride & Remember Trolley Tour, you can learn all about the cozy town’s historical characters, stunning buildings and how the city came to be. The tour is conducted by the wonderful folks at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, so they know what’s up. 10 a.m. on Saturday at Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $35.

EXPAND A new yummy brunch option arrives at Beach House Pompano on Sunday. Courtesy

Sunday

New brunch alert! We live in the mecca of brunches, y’all. So, exploring a new, delicious option is never a bad thing. Beach House Pompano is launching its Sunday brunch on July 15, offering one-of-a-kind offerings from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Its menu includes country fried boneless chicken, a roasted pork-loaded Beach House Hash and much more, all of which you can consume while overlooking the ocean. And, yes, there are bottomless mimosas for $25, too. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Beach House Pompano, 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; beachhousepompano.com. Prices vary by dish.

The beer and yoga combo is totally in right now. And, guess what? So is cider and yoga. Yoga at Broski Ciderworks is back for another round, boasting an hour-long sesh for all levels. Post-class, attendees can enjoy a Broski cider on the house, a sampling of Broski kombucha as well as access to discounted brews through the end of the day. Namaste! Noon on Sunday at Broski Ciderworks, 1465 SW 6th Court, Pompano Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15.

Tuesday

Young people that age out of foster care can face a number of challenges. Finding a job, finding a place to live, and finding food for a meal are just a few of their hurdles. The FLITE Center’s upcoming Stock the Pantry Summer Social shindig is all about helping young people in their times of need. In addition to enjoying booze in a great spot, 100 percent of proceeds from the social go toward emergency food assistance for Broward youth. Each ticket includes one drink and appetizers to snack on. 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 SW 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; blacktie-southflorida.com. Tickets are $25.

EXPAND The first Cirque du Soleil show on ice, Crystal, hits The BB&T Center in Sunrise for a stint. See Wednesday. Matt Beard / Costumes Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt, 2017

Wednesday

As if Cirque du Soleil wasn’t bedazzling enough, now it’s coming to an ice rink. Crystal, a production boasting a total of 40-plus acrobats, skaters and musicians (all on ice... for the first time!) kicks off its stint at the BB&T Center on Wednesday. The show tracks the story of a girl named Crystal, a misfit that “breaks through the ice” and learns to see the world in a different way. The spectacle runs locally through July 29. 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at BB&T Center, One Panther Parkway, Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $43 to $168.

Big, the beloved “larger than life” classic starring Tom Hanks, is heading back to the big screen. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the flick is hitting select theaters across the country, including our very own Paragon Ridge in Davie. For two showings only, go back in time and enjoy the good ol' days, all while lounging in comfy AF luxury recliners. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Paragon Ridge, 9200 W. State Road 84, Davie; paragontheaters.com. Tickets are $14.84.