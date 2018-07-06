Trump Organization Wants 40 More Foreign Workers at Mar-a-Lago

While our big, sweaty grandpa president is busy tweeting that immigrants don't deserve due-process in immigration courts, the business bearing his name (which he pretty much still runs) is trying to hire more foreign workers. According to federal Department of Labor documents BuzzFeed first dug up yesterday, the Trump Organization has filed a request for 40 more foreign workers at Mar-a-Lago, the douchey villa he owns in Palm Beach that will hopefully be swallowed by the ocean one day soon.

According to the July 3 federal job order, Trump wants 40 workers on H2-B visas to work as full-time restaurant servers from October 1, 2018, through May 31, 2019. The jobs pay $12.68 per hour with the option to make $19.02 per hour of overtime.