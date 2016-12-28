Where to Donate Your Unwanted Christmas Gifts

The Christmas hangover is real. Every year around this time we feel it. The anticipation and build-up to Christmas has come and gone and all you have left is a Magic 8-Ball, a panini maker, a glass chess set, and some red jeans to show for it. You're feeling down. A new year is right around the corner, which means it's time to start all over.

It's all very overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be this way. You can kill two birds with one stone. You can get rid of that electric boiled egg maker and make your heart smile before we ring in the New Year. How could one pull off such an awesome deal even Donald Trump would approve of you might ask? By donating your unwanted Christmas gifts to those in need, that's how.

Here are a few places where you can drop off your gifts, pick-up some good feels, and end 2016 with a heartfelt bang.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Broward County

Every kid deserves to have a great Christmas full of gifts and love, but unfortunately, sometimes that's just not the case. Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Broward County is a great place to donate toys, clothes, or anything else you received this holiday season. Christmas might be over, but the fight to ensure all kids feel loved this time of year is still taking place. No matter how big or how small, every little bit counts. For more information, or if you are interested in making a donation, please contact Laura Pujols at laurap@bbbsbroward.org or call 954-584-9990, ext. 227.

Women in Distress Broward County

There are many great causes that get a ton of support around South Florida, but Women In Distress might be one that many overlook this time of year. Women In Distress actually has a thrift store located at the Crossroads Shopping Center at 1372 N. State Rd. 7 in Margate where they sell gently used or new merchandise to help support their cause.

Every dollar that is donated or raised thanks to donated goods goes towards the fight to end domestic violence now, and forever. If you're interested in helping support Women In Distress donating new goods they can feature in their store is a great way to chip in.

Goodwill and Salvation Army

Charity thrift stores like Goodwill and the Salvation Army will take in your unwanted Christmas gifts, put them on the store floor for others to buy, and donate any proceeds they collect from the sale of the items to programs that benefit the needy South Florida. On top of that, Goodwill and Salvation Army provide lots of jobs to people in our community, so you're supporting more than just the charities the resell money would eventually benefit.

What's great about dropping off items to places like these is you can receive a credit on your taxes for the money the items were worth. Goodwill and Salvation Army will give you a receipt to prove you donated the items, so come tax season you can pay that much less to Uncle Sam.

Local churches and homeless shelters

We all take for granted things we get as gifts on the holidays. Good or bad, at least someone was thinking of us. Lots of people aren't as lucky, so what better time than now to donate items you know you won't use this year to someone who would appreciate is so much more? A little love can go a long way this holiday season, and it's not too late to make someone less fortunate feel as if there is still some good in this world. If you're finding yourself in possession of some things you think someone else might have better use for, get out and give it to a local church or homeless shelter. The good karma could go a long way toward helping you keep that New Year's resolution in 2017.

