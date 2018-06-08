Woman Says BSO Deputies Put Her in Chokehold After She Called for Help

On November 2, 2014, Jennifer Harper called 911 about a domestic dispute with her husband. But when Broward Sheriff's deputies arrived at the couple's Weston home that night, they decided to take her, not her husband, into custody.

After seeing the 41-year-old woman "crying hysterical" and finding out she hadn't been eating or sleeping, Dep. Christopher Bradley later wrote in an arrest report, he and Dep. Chad Bailey decided she needed to be committed under the Baker Act. While trying to handcuff her, Harper says, Bailey put her in a chokehold, violating BSO policy.

Feeling she might pass out, she bit Bailey's bicep — and was arrested for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.