2016's Restaurant Openings and Closings in Broward and Palm Beach

Beloved South Florida chefs Lindsay Autry (left), Giovanni Rocchio (top right), and Kevin Dreifuss debuted new concepts in 2016. Courtesy photos

While we all breathe a sigh of relief that 2016 is finally almost behind us, there's at least one thing we South Floridians can all look forward to in 2017: Broward and Palm Beach Counties are already shaping up to be a pretty thrilling time for South Florida restaurant openings.

Established chefs are opening new projects. Big names are headed for the area with innovative, fresh ideas. And some of our favorite restaurateurs — a few who haven't debuted a new concept for years — are looking to break back onto the scene in a big way.

Here, a final tally of the biggest restaurant openings and closings to make headlines in South Florida this year, as well as the top 35 establishments (and breweries) we're most looking forward to welcoming in 2017.

Open



Max's Social House was one of the area's most notable restaurant closings in 2016. Photo courtesy of Max's Social House

Closed



Riverhouse, Palm Beach Gardens

Longboards, West Palm Beach

Havana Hideout, Lake Worth

Mother Earth Cafe, Lake Worth

Bx Beer Depot, Lake Worth

Max's Social House, Delray Beach

Hudson at Waterway East, Delray Beach

Tryst, Delray Beach

Green Owl, Delray Beach

Fat Rooster, Delray Beach

Armadillo Cafe, Boca Raton

Cantina Maxx, Boca Raton

Meatball Room, Boca Raton

Dixie Tracks Cafe, Oakland Park

Kelvin 3200, Oakland Park

JoJo's Tacos, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Rhino Doughnuts, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Texas Hold 'Em BBQ, Fort Lauderdale

Copacabana, Fort Lauderdale

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, Fort Lauderdale

Johnny V's, Fort Lauderdale

Cafe de Paris, Fort Lauderdale

Thasos Greek Taverna, Fort Lauderdale

Fork & Balls, Fort Lauderdale

Dapur Asian Tapas & Lounge, Fort Lauderdale

The Filling Station and Garage Bar, Fort Lauderdale

BGR The Burger Joint, Plantation



Riverside Market cofounder Julian Siegel is expanding with a third location in Plantation in 2017. Photo by Candace West

Coming Soon



