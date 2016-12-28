menu

2016's Restaurant Openings and Closings in Broward and Palm Beach


2016's Restaurant Openings and Closings in Broward and Palm Beach

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 8:09 a.m.
By Nicole Danna
Beloved South Florida chefs Lindsay Autry (left), Giovanni Rocchio (top right), and Kevin Dreifuss debuted new concepts in 2016.
Beloved South Florida chefs Lindsay Autry (left), Giovanni Rocchio (top right), and Kevin Dreifuss debuted new concepts in 2016.
Courtesy photos
While we all breathe a sigh of relief that 2016 is finally almost behind us, there's at least one thing we South Floridians can all look forward to in 2017: Broward and Palm Beach Counties are already shaping up to be a pretty thrilling time for South Florida restaurant openings.

Established chefs are opening new projects. Big names are headed for the area with innovative, fresh ideas. And some of our favorite restaurateurs — a few who haven't debuted a new concept for years — are looking to break back onto the scene in a big way.

Here, a final tally of the biggest restaurant openings and closings to make headlines in South Florida this year, as well as the top 35 establishments (and breweries) we're most looking forward to welcoming in 2017.

Open

  1. Pumphouse Coffee Roasters, Jupiter
  2. Aaron's Table & Wine Bar, Jupiter
  3. Food Yacht, Jupiter
  4. Banko Cantina, West Palm Beach
  5. Meraki Juice Kitchen, West Palm Beach
  6. Cholo Soy Cocina, West Palm Beach
  7. The Regional Kitchen & Public House, West Palm Beach
  8. Jardin, West Palm Beach
  9. Bowery, West Palm Beach
  10. Sons & Daughters Farm & Winery, Lake Worth
  11. C.W.S. Craft Cocktails & Kitchen, Lake Worth
  12. Pigsty BBQ, Boynton Beach
  13. Bay Bay's Chicken & Waffles, Boynton Beach
  14. Saxon, Boynton Beach
  15. Rappy's, Delray Beach
  16. Bedner's Farm Fresh Market, Delray Beach
  17. Jimmy's Fries to Caviar Garden Bistro & Bar, Delray Beach
  18. Paneterie, Delray Beach
  19. Che! Restaurant, Delray Beach
  20. Junior's Cheesecake, Boca Raton
  21. Tucker Duke's Lunchbox, Boca Raton
  22. J&D Cakes, Boca Raton
  23. Sliderz, Boca Raton
  24. Farmer's Table Express, Boca Raton
  25. Parlour Vegan Bakery, Boca Raton
  26. GourmetPhile, Boca Raton
  27. Blooming Bean Coffee Co., Pompano Beach
  28. Vincent's Italian Kitchen, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
  29. Spring Chicken, Fort Lauderdale
  30. Phat Boy Sushi, Fort Lauderdale
  31. The Poke House, Fort Lauderdale
  32. Bar Red Beard, Fort Lauderdale
  33. Kitchen 420, Fort Lauderdale
  34. I Heart Mac & Cheese, Fort Lauderdale
  35. One Door East, Fort Lauderdale
  36. Agave Taco Bar, Fort Lauderdale
  37. Hurricane BTW, Fort Lauderdale
  38. Nisi, Fort Lauderdale
  39. Our Passion At The Trio, Fort Lauderdale
  40. Wok, Fort Lauderdale
  41. Alligator Alley, Fort Lauderdale
  42. B-Square Burgers & Booze, Fort Lauderdale
  43. Funky Buddha's Craft Food Counter & Kitchen, Oakland Park
  44. SwitchBox Coffee Roasters, Oakland Park
  45. Blue Willy's BBQ, Oakland Park (re-opening)
  46. Bubbles & Pearls, Wilton Manors
  47. Ethos Greek Bistro, Wilton Manors
  48. Teff Fields, Hollywood
  49. Ends Meat, Hollywood
  50. Runeros Brasa & Grill, Hollywood
  51. Diplomat Prime, Hollywood
  52. Pincho Factory, Pembroke Pines
  53. Roasting Buddies, Pembroke Pines
  54. Los Bocados, Parkland
  55. Ciao Cucina Bar, Coconut Creek
  56. Sosta Caffe, Coral Springs
  57. Il Faro Pizzeria & Restaurant, Coral Springs
  58. 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Coral Springs
  59. Ella Cafe, Plantation
  60. Zaatar Lebanese Food, Plantation
  61. Lucky's Market, Plantation
  62. World of Beer, Plantation
  63. Bake Shack, Dania Beach
Max's Social House was one of the area's most notable restaurant closings in 2016.
Max's Social House was one of the area's most notable restaurant closings in 2016.
Photo courtesy of Max's Social House

Closed

  1. Riverhouse, Palm Beach Gardens
  2. Longboards, West Palm Beach
  3. Havana Hideout, Lake Worth
  4. Mother Earth Cafe, Lake Worth
  5. Bx Beer Depot, Lake Worth
  6. Max's Social House, Delray Beach
  7. Hudson at Waterway East, Delray Beach
  8. Tryst, Delray Beach
  9. Green Owl, Delray Beach
  10. Fat Rooster, Delray Beach
  11. Armadillo Cafe, Boca Raton
  12. Cantina Maxx, Boca Raton
  13. Meatball Room, Boca Raton
  14. Dixie Tracks Cafe, Oakland Park
  15. Kelvin 3200, Oakland Park
  16. JoJo's Tacos, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
  17. Rhino Doughnuts, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
  18. Texas Hold 'Em BBQ, Fort Lauderdale
  19. Copacabana, Fort Lauderdale
  20. Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, Fort Lauderdale
  21. Johnny V's, Fort Lauderdale
  22. Cafe de Paris, Fort Lauderdale
  23. Thasos Greek Taverna, Fort Lauderdale
  24. Fork & Balls, Fort Lauderdale
  25. Dapur Asian Tapas & Lounge, Fort Lauderdale
  26. The Filling Station and Garage Bar, Fort Lauderdale
  27. BGR The Burger Joint, Plantation
Riverside Market cofounder Julian Siegel is expanding with a third location in Plantation in 2017.
Riverside Market cofounder Julian Siegel is expanding with a third location in Plantation in 2017.
Photo by Candace West

Coming Soon

  1. The Parched Pig, Jupiter
  2. Bolay, Palm Beach Gardens
  3. Sant Ambroeus, Palm Beach
  4. Lost Weekend, West Palm Beach
  5. WaWa, West Palm Beach
  6. Kapow!, West Palm Beach
  7. Patina, West Palm Beach
  8. Ookapow Brewing Co., West Palm Beach
  9. Steam Horse Brewing, West Palm Beach
  10. Palm Beach Brewery & Wine Vault, West Palm Beach
  11. NoBo Brewing Co., Boynton Beach
  12. Rok:Brgr, Delray Beach
  13. Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Delray Beach
  14. Batch Gastropub, Delray Beach
  15. Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Boca Raton
  16. MIA Kitchen + Bar, Boca Raton
  17. Prosperity Brewers, Boca Raton
  18. Pompano Beach House, Pompano Beach
  19. Broski Ciderworks & Winery, Pompano Beach
  20. Odd Breed Wild Ales, Pompano Beach
  21. Holy Mackerel Brewery, Pompano Beach
  22. Papaseatos, Lighthouse Point
  23. Oceanic Dining, Pompano Beach
  24. Spatch, Fort Lauderdale
  25. Kreepy Tiki, Fort Lauderdale
  26. Good Spirits, Fort Lauderdale
  27. Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale
  28. Milk Money, Fort Lauderdale
  29. Gulfstream Brewing, Fort Lauderdale
  30. Bar Rita, Fort Lauderdale
  31. TRP Taste, Fort Lauderdale
  32. Point Royal, Hollywood
  33. Monkitail, Hollywood
  34. Riverside Market, Plantation
  35. 3 Sons Brewing, Davie

Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram

Nicole Danna

