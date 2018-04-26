26 Degree Brewing in Pompano Beach Is Serving Beer Slushies

When most people think of frozen beer, they envision that exploding bottle forgotten in the freezer. But not at 26 Degree Brewing in Pompano Beach.

The beer slushie — beer served frozen — is now an option at the Broward County brewery. Co-owner and brewer Greg Lieberman began offering his creation this week.

"I was at a festival last summer and it was like 5,000 degrees outside, and I thought, Too bad there's not a way to get beer even colder," Lieberman says. "From there, it's been a work in progress getting the idea just right."