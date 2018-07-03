Get Pink Beer and Bottomless Beermosas at American Craft Aleworks

Everyone loves a good bottomless brunch deal, but if you're over the usual bloody marys and mimosas, it might be time to try something new.

American Craft Aleworks, with two locations in Coral Springs and Boca Raton, will begin offering a new type of bottomless drink option with a selection of beer-based libations that give new meaning to your average Sunday imbibing.

For American Craft Aleworks partner and head brewer Cesar Padron that means brewing a variety of unique beers that pay homage to brunch. The brunch beers will be available starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 8, at the Boca Raton restaurant where a one-barrel brewing system is used to produce a rotating selection of in-house offerings served from the bar's 54 tap lines.

Starting next month, the options include $10 bottomless beermosas, a Berliner-style beer re-fermented with champagne yeast and blood orange, and saketini saison, a French-style saison re-fermented with sake yeast and lychee.

Pair them with dishes like the avocado waffle Benedict ($12), two mini Belgian waffles topped with poached egg, avocado, and sriracha hollandaise or banana foster French toast ($12), French baguette bread topped with bananas, a flambé brandy caramel sauce, and toasted pecans. There's even faux gras ($13), a walnut lentil pâté that offers a vegan take on foie gras, here served with toasted pita bread.

The brunch burger Courtesy of American Craft Aleworks

The brand's second establishment, which took the space of the former Brass Tap in Coral Springs, will begin offering the same brunch drink options following the opening of a third location, what will stand as American Craft Aleworks production brewery, slated to open later this summer in West Palm Beach.

The 10,000-square-foot space is currently under construction, located at 200 Clematis St. in the two-story building formerly occupied by Bar Louie. When it opens, it will house a ten-barrel brewhouse and full-service restaurant that will produce beer for on-site consumption at all three locations, as well as area distribution.

All three locations will be defined by their rotating selection of beer served alongside shareable plates, much of it offered as unique beer-and-food flight pairings.

Padron graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Miramar in 2011 and has since worked as executive chef for several South Florida establishments, including the Marriott in Hollywood and Harbor Beach. He began brewing five years ago as a way to express his culinary creativity, and today is responsible for the beer and food menu served in Boca Raton and Coral Springs.

That includes the popular Starburst-flavored Berliner he originally brewed for Breast Cancer Awareness month — a Berliner sour beer that pours a deep shade of pink from the Starburst candy used to flavor the beer. Additional offerings will include a wide range of beer styles with a focus on fruited Berliners, spontaneously fermented wild sours, and IPAs. There will also be a barrel-aging program.

"I want to be known for brewing every single style possible," Padron says. "I want to be all over the spectrum with flavors."

American Craft Kitchen & Brewery. 1198 N. Dixie Hwy., Boca Raton; 561-717-8570; americancraftaleworks.com.