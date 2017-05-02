April 2017's Broward and Palm Beach Restaurant Opening and Closings
|
Chef Steve Martarono's Hollywood outpost at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has closed.
Courtesy of Martarono's Hard Rock
You know what they say: April showers bring May flowers — and in South Florida, a few more restaurants and bars too.
Spring ushered in more than warming temperatures. The season also welcomed a wide swathe of new establishments, most notably Michael Schulson's Monkitail, the second celebrity-built concept to open at the Diplomat Beach Resort following Geoffrey Zakarian's Point Royal.
A few closings didn't go unnoticed either. Subculture Coffee and Café de France quietly shuttered in Delray Beach earlier this month, leaving a few well-placed Atlantic Avenue spots ripe for the taking.
In Broward County, the Atlantic Hotel's flagship, Beauty and the Feast, closed permanently. The same fate befell Steve Martorono's outpost at the Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where demolition makes way for the hotel's newest establishments. Meanwhile, Ernie's BBQ has officially closed for good; the 5,000-square-foot space is up for lease or sale, with no plans to relaunch the longtime Fort Lauderdale establishment.
However, South Florida still has plenty of upcoming eateries to keep foodies salivating. That includes everything from Kapow! Noodle Bar's second location in West Palm Beach (slated to open this summer) to a trio of Fort Lauderdale concepts from the ever-expanding group the Restaurant People, including Rooftop, Township Beer Garden, and TRP Taste.
|
A rendering of Monkitail at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.
Courtesy of Monkitail
Open
- Rafiki Tiki, Riviera Beach
- RJ's Caribbean Cuisine, Riviera Beach
- Wawa, Riviera Beach
- The Butcher Shop, West Palm Beach
- 123 Datura, West Palm Beach
- Cool Spot Ice Cream Rolls & Tea, Boynton Beach
- K&L 98 Hotpot 'N Grill, Boynton Beach
- Baciami, Boynton Beach
- Colombian Coffee House, Delray Beach
- Death & Glory, Delray Beach
- R1 Coffee, Boca Raton
- Bamboleo Cocina y Mezcaleria, Boca Raton
- Luigi di Roma, Deerfield Beach
- Bawarchi Biryanis, Coral Springs
- Grind Coffee Project, Fort Lauderdale
- The Revenent Coffee House & Eatery, Fort Lauderdale
- I Love Tacos, Fort Lauderdale
- El Taquito Four, Fort Lauderdale
- Pie-Zan's, Fort Lauderdale
- The Crab Pot Bar & Grill, Hollywood
- Monkitail, Hollywood
- Mojito Bar, Sunrise
- Nothing Bundt Cake, Pembroke Pines
- Swami Juice, Plantation
- Il Baratto, Plantation
- Matchbox, Sawgrass Mills
- Maxi Arepa, Miramar
Closed
- The Cheese & Wine Cafe, Lantana
- Subculture Coffee, Delray Beach (relocating)
- Café de France, Delray Beach
- Sea, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
- Ernie's BBQ, Fort Lauderdale
- Buenos Aires Cafe, Fort Lauderdale
- Beauty and the Feast, Fort Lauderdale
- Passion Nightclub, Hollywood
- Martorano's Hard Rock, Hollywood
|
Expect a trio of new concepts from the Restaurant People and its founder and executive chef, Peter Boulukos.
Courtesy of the Restaurant People
Coming Soon
- Grange Hall, West Palm Beach
- Lost Weekend, West Palm Beach
- Kapow!, West Palm Beach
- Patina, West Palm Beach
- Steam Horse Brewing, West Palm Beach
- Palm Beach Brewery & Wine Vault, West Palm Beach
- Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Delray Beach
- Batch Gastropub, Delray Beach
- Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Boca Raton
- MIA Kitchen + Bar, Boca Raton
- Prosperity Brewers, Boca Raton
- Pompano Beach House, Pompano Beach
- Wawa, Davie
- Odd Breed Wild Ales, Pompano Beach
- Papaseatos, Lighthouse Point
- Oceanic Dining, Pompano Beach
- Tropical Krave, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
- Township, Fort Lauderdale
- Rooftop, Fort Lauderdale
- TRP Taste, Fort Lauderdale
- New River Brewing, Fort Lauderdale
- El Camino, Fort Lauderdale
- Milk Money, Fort Lauderdale
- Proper Sandwich, Fort Lauderdale
- Gulfstream Brewing, Fort Lauderdale
- Invasive Species, Fort Lauderdale
- Bar Rita, Fort Lauderdale
- Cooper’s Hawk, Pembroke Pines
- BurgerFi, Pembroke Pines
- PizzaRev, Pembroke Pines
- Bento Café, Pembroke Pines
- The Halal Guys, Pembroke Pines
- Riverside Market, Plantation
- 3 Sons Brewing, Davie
