Are potatoes a nutritional cure-all?

Potatoes contain all the amino acids our body needs.
Therefore, if you wanted to survive eating only one food for the rest of your life, it would be your best option.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
But yes, you would have to eat too many of them to be able to supply all the nutrients.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!