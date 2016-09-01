August 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Broward and Palm Beach

One Door East opened in August in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of One Door East

The heat wave is almost over, another uneventful hurricane season is just about to end (knock on wood), and football season kicks off September 8.

August was a good month for restaurants. A few new places celebrated their official grand openings, including Valentino chef Giovanni Rocchio's long-awaited One Door East in Fort Lauderdale and Boynton Beach's Bay Bay's Chicken & Waffles, a third location for the growing local chain. Nisi, a new concept from Miami restauranteurs, came online too — taking the place of Thasos Greek Taverna in Fort Lauderdale, which closed a few weeks earlier.

This time of year, however, is just the calm before the storm. Restaurateurs across South Florida are rejoicing for the official start to season, which is about to unleash itself upon the local food scene, bringing with it the unveiling of some long-awaited establishments.

The month of September will be a final reprieve before snowbird season hits. So get out there and enjoy these new restaurants — and the calm — while you can.

Open



Park Avenue BBQ Grill, Jupiter



Galley Bar, West Palm Beach



City Tap House, West Palm Beach



Bay Bay's Chicken & Waffles, Boynton Beach



The Falafel House, Boynton Beach



Ibake Cafe, Boca Raton



Little Brazil, Boca Raton



Sliderz, Boca Raton



Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery, Delray Beach



Che, Delray Beach



La Vie Lebanese Restaurant, Pompano Beach



Bubbles & Pearls, Oakland Park



Tataki Asian Bistro, Lauderhill



Kelvin 3200, Fort Lauderdale



One Door East, Fort Lauderdale



B-Square Burgers, Fort Lauderdale



Nisi, Fort Lauderdale



La Bamba, Fort Lauderdale



Our Passion At The Trio, Fort Lauderdale



Wok, Fort Lauderdale



Cafe Borinquen, Plantation



The Hummus Factory, Hollywood



The Little Sugars, Hollywood



Amaize, Davie



Bike Run and Brews Cafe, Dania Beach

Closed



Deep Blu Seafood Grille, Jupiter



Meatball Room, Boca Raton



Samba House, Fort Lauderdale



Thasos Greek Taverna, Fort Lauderdale



Vino, Hollywood



Fort Lauderdale residents are patiently awaiting the grand opening os Tap 42's Mexican concept Bar Rita, slated to happen sometime this fall. Photo courtesy Bar Rita

Coming Soon



Bolay, Palm Beach Gardens



San Ambroeus, Palm Beach



Lost Weekend, West Palm Beach



Kapow!, West Palm Beach



Wawa, West Palm Beach



The Regional Kitchen & Public House, West Palm Beach



Pie Five Pizza Co., West Palm Beach (multiple locations)



Driftwood Ales, Boynton Beach



Banyan Restaurant & Bar, Delray Beach



Parlour Vegan Bakery, Boca Raton



MIA Kitchen + Bar, Boca Raton



Ouzo Bay, Boca Raton



Bolay, Boca Raton



Junior's Cheesecake, Boca Raton



Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Boca Raton



4 Rives Smokehouse, Coral Springs



Pompano Beach House, Pompano Beach



Wawa, Pompano Beach



Oceanic Dining, Pompano Beach



Kelvin 3200, Oakland Park



Spatch, Fort Lauderdale



Midici, Fort Lauderdale



Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale



TRP Taste, Fort Lauderdale



Poke House, Fort Lauderdale



Vincent's Italian Kitchen, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea



Pod Piccola Osteria Del Duomo, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea



Kay Rico, Hollywood



Lemongrass Hot Pot, Hollywood



Bar Rita, Fort Lauderdale



World of Beer, Plantation



Lucky's Market, Plantation



