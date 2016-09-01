August 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Broward and Palm Beach
One Door East opened in August in Fort Lauderdale.
Photo courtesy of One Door East
The heat wave is almost over, another uneventful hurricane season is just about to end (knock on wood), and football season kicks off September 8.
August was a good month for restaurants. A few new places celebrated their official grand openings, including Valentino chef Giovanni Rocchio's long-awaited One Door East in Fort Lauderdale and Boynton Beach's Bay Bay's Chicken & Waffles, a third location for the growing local chain. Nisi, a new concept from Miami restauranteurs, came online too — taking the place of Thasos Greek Taverna in Fort Lauderdale, which closed a few weeks earlier.
This time of year, however, is just the calm before the storm. Restaurateurs across South Florida are rejoicing for the official start to season, which is about to unleash itself upon the local food scene, bringing with it the unveiling of some long-awaited establishments.
The month of September will be a final reprieve before snowbird season hits. So get out there and enjoy these new restaurants — and the calm — while you can.
Open
- Park Avenue BBQ Grill, Jupiter
- Galley Bar, West Palm Beach
- City Tap House, West Palm Beach
- Bay Bay's Chicken & Waffles, Boynton Beach
- The Falafel House, Boynton Beach
- Ibake Cafe, Boca Raton
- Little Brazil, Boca Raton
- Sliderz, Boca Raton
- Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery, Delray Beach
- Che, Delray Beach
- La Vie Lebanese Restaurant, Pompano Beach
- Bubbles & Pearls, Oakland Park
- Tataki Asian Bistro, Lauderhill
- Kelvin 3200, Fort Lauderdale
- One Door East, Fort Lauderdale
- B-Square Burgers, Fort Lauderdale
- Nisi, Fort Lauderdale
- La Bamba, Fort Lauderdale
- Our Passion At The Trio, Fort Lauderdale
- Wok, Fort Lauderdale
- Cafe Borinquen, Plantation
- The Hummus Factory, Hollywood
- The Little Sugars, Hollywood
- Amaize, Davie
- Bike Run and Brews Cafe, Dania Beach
Closed
- Deep Blu Seafood Grille, Jupiter
- Meatball Room, Boca Raton
- Samba House, Fort Lauderdale
- Thasos Greek Taverna, Fort Lauderdale
- Vino, Hollywood
Fort Lauderdale residents are patiently awaiting the grand opening os Tap 42's Mexican concept Bar Rita, slated to happen sometime this fall.
Photo courtesy Bar Rita
Coming Soon
- Bolay, Palm Beach Gardens
- San Ambroeus, Palm Beach
- Lost Weekend, West Palm Beach
- Kapow!, West Palm Beach
- Wawa, West Palm Beach
- The Regional Kitchen & Public House, West Palm Beach
- Pie Five Pizza Co., West Palm Beach (multiple locations)
- Driftwood Ales, Boynton Beach
- Banyan Restaurant & Bar, Delray Beach
- Parlour Vegan Bakery, Boca Raton
- MIA Kitchen + Bar, Boca Raton
- Ouzo Bay, Boca Raton
- Bolay, Boca Raton
- Junior's Cheesecake, Boca Raton
- Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Boca Raton
- 4 Rives Smokehouse, Coral Springs
- Pompano Beach House, Pompano Beach
- Wawa, Pompano Beach
- Oceanic Dining, Pompano Beach
- Kelvin 3200, Oakland Park
- Spatch, Fort Lauderdale
- Midici, Fort Lauderdale
- Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale
- TRP Taste, Fort Lauderdale
- Poke House, Fort Lauderdale
- Vincent's Italian Kitchen, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
- Pod Piccola Osteria Del Duomo, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
- Kay Rico, Hollywood
- Lemongrass Hot Pot, Hollywood
- Bar Rita, Fort Lauderdale
- World of Beer, Plantation
- Lucky's Market, Plantation
Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram.
