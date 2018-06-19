 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
Axe Throwing Society to Open in Pompano BeachEXPAND
Courtesy of Axe Throwing Society

Axe Throwing Society to Open in Pompano Beach

Laine Doss | June 19, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

It looks like ax-throwing bars are trending in South Florida.

Just a few weeks after the ax-throwing bar Chops & Hops was announced, here comes the Axe Throwing Society.

The 5,400-square-foot sports bar and ax-throwing facility is scheduled to open this summer in Pompano Beach. Expect a full kitchen, beer, wine, and 14 ax-throwing lanes.

Jeff Morford, who calls himself the bar's chief executive "axepert," says ax throwing is gaining popularity throughout the country. "It's one of the hottest growing sports." The ax maven calls it a new concept in recreational sports. "It's how bowling alleys started." 

The assistant principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School says the first time he threw an ax, he was hooked. "I got to learn from one of the top four ranked throwers in the world. It's a great feeling when an ax goes into the target."

Morford says throwing coaches will be available for newbies. "You'll come in and sign a waiver. Your coach will take you to your lane and address safety issues and throwing techniques. The coach will be there with you the entire time." All equipment is provided, and the only requirement is that ax throwers must wear closed-toe shoes.

After throwing, guests are encouraged to stay and enjoy a meal and a few beers with friends. Says Morford: "I'm not interested in being just a sports bar — there are plenty of those around. Our facility is designed for people to have a good time, throw, and have something to eat and drink." The bar will offer a mix of local and nonlocal craft beers. A food menu is being developed.

The assistant principal didn't want to discuss the horrific shooting at his school February 14 that rocked the world. He did, however, say that working on the bar has given him something to do to move forward. "It's motivated me to be able to focus on other things. My job at Stoneman Douglas has always been my first priority. This project has helped me to heal."

Axe Throwing Society. 1301 W. Copans Rd., Pompano Beach; axethrowingsociety.com. Opening summer 2018.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >