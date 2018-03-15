Boathouse at the Riverside Is Fort Lauderdale's Newest Dock-and-Dine Destination

Boathouse at the Riverside is now open in Fort Lauderdale.

Boathouse at the Riverside has officially launched as a dock-and-dine, waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. The spot celebrated its grand opening March 13.

The indoor/outdoor eatery is the newest addition to the historic Riverside Hotel, which also houses longtime establishments Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille and Indigo Restaurant. The Mediterranean-inspired Boathouse offers 102 seats outside and 52 inside — including a 35-seat indoor/outdoor bar and lounge for a combined 5,573 square feet and 50 feet of dock space.

Executive chef Toby Joseph says the menu includes an array of hot and cold tapas paired with several coastal-inspired main courses. Joseph is also executive chef of the hotel's sister establishments and helms the Boathouse kitchen alongside chef de cuisine Alia Asher and pastry chef Annabel Asher-Solly.