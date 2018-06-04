Boca Raton's Robot Brewing Co. Purchases Original Funky Buddha Lounge

This week, one of South Florida's original craft beer hangouts will become a new brewery when the Boca Raton-based Funky Buddha Lounge makes the transition to Robot Brewing Co. & Quixotic Lounge.

Last week, Funky Buddha founders Ryan and Giani Sentz announced the sale of the craft beer bar they founded in 2006 to husband-and-wife team Allen Steen and Natalia Vallejos.

Considered one of South Florida's first breweries, Funky Buddha opened in 2006 as a hookah lounge and craft beer bar, a 700-square-foot space best known for hosting regular open-mike nights, comedy shows, and dozens of local acts. In 2009, the Sentzes began brewing beer using a one-barrel system, the same one Robot Brewing Co will use. Today the establishment is one of four breweries in Boca Raton, along with Barrel of Monks, Prosperity Brewing, and the planned brewhouse inside American Craft Aleworks.