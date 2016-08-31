Bolay Expands With New Locations in Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton

PIck up a liquid meal. Photo courtesy Bolay

If a bowl filled with cilantro noodles, ponzu marinated tuna, and maple-roasted butternut squash drenched in a zingy carrot ginger sauce sounds like the perfect "healthy" meal, prepare to fill up.

Chris Gannon, son of Outback cofounder Tim Gannon, is quickly expanding his healthy eats restaurant, Bolay, with two new locations planned for the area. The restaurant, which specializes in customizable "superfood" bowls, has announced the opening of its second location at 3333 Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, tentatively slated to open October 29. A third Boca Raton restaurant will open at the Polo Club Shoppes at 5030 Champion Boulevard in Boca Raton on December 1.

At Bolay, diners can select from a variety of proteins, bases, vegan-friendly sides, and sauces. It starts with a choice of ponzu tuna, Caribbean-spiced steak, lemon chicken, or tofu. Bases for bowls provide several more flavor combinations with gluten-free cilantro noodles, Peruvian-style quinoa, or a marinated kale and currant salad. From there, add-on picks from a healthy selection of vegetables like roasted Brussels sprouts or cauliflower, or maple roasted butternut squash.

Eat well without cooking yourself. Photo courtesy Bolay

To top it off, an assortment of sauces provide a finishing touch from the popular cilantro pesto and spicy Thai to carrot ginger, among others. Bowls can also be paired with the store's selection of house-made, cold-pressed juices and infused teas.

Until the new stores open later this year, customers can visit Bolay's flagship Royal Palm Beach restaurant. The location recently launched an online order tool at eatbolay.com, giving guests the opportunity to order ahead to save time. Additionally, Bolay now offers catering services for homes, offices, and event spaces throughout the greater Palm Beach area.

"As we grow, we'll continue innovating and expanding our build-your-own bowl experience throughout the Palm Beach County area," said Gannon. "Our gluten free, nutrient rich ingredients aren’t special requests; they’re always-featured selections."

The new Bolay locations will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Bolay is located at 250 S. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach; 561-899-0111, or visit bolay-restaurant-wellington.com.

Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram.

