Burlock Coast at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Serves Seaside Weekend Brunch
The BC crudo topped with citrus and pomegranate.
Courtesy of Burlock Coast
Inside the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, find Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, a restaurant, café, market, and bar concept that includes an artisanal goods marketplace, a small-batch rum retail shop, and a cigar bar.
On Saturdays and Sundays, the restaurant opens for a seaside brunch focused on meats, seafood, and seasonal produce.
Overseen by chef de cuisine Gavin Pera and beverage director James Camp, Burlock Coast's à la carte weekend meal highlights the restaurant's artisanal approach to food and drink. Most hearty entrées hover around $20, with appetizers priced between $8 to $20.
Some of the most unique dishes include a pork belly plate served with truffle grits, two eggs, and smoked cheese ($28); huevos rancheros packed with chorizo, eggs, black beans, and green chili sauce ($18); pretzel sticks paired with a beer cheddar fondue ($9); and spicy pork rinds topped with avocado and chipotle aioli ($12).
For seafood, opt for the BC crudo drizzled with citrus and pomegranate for a sweet finish ($14); ceviche tacos stuffed with pickled peppers and pineapple; and a tempura grouper sandwich hugged in a brioche with creamy lime slaw and hot sauce ($20).
Courtesy of Burlock Coast
If you have room, order the BC Burger, topped with rum bacon jam, Mt. Tam cheese, arugula, tomato, and a choice of duck or hen egg ($19 to $22); or the Hog and the Egg, where two Lake Meadow poached eggs are placed over pork belly and dressed with hollandaise sauce ($18).
On the sweeter side, try Burlock Coast's challah French toast sandwich, prepared with a house-made jam, candied pecans, and maple rum butter ($15).
Make brunch boozy for an added $25, which includes bottomless drinks like mimosas, bloody marys, rum punch, or the restaurant's Bootlager.
Burlock Coast. 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; burlockcoast.com. Brunch is served noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
