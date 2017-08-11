Burlock Coast at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Serves Seaside Weekend Brunch

EXPAND The BC crudo topped with citrus and pomegranate. Courtesy of Burlock Coast

Inside the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, find Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, a restaurant, café, market, and bar concept that includes an artisanal goods marketplace, a small-batch rum retail shop, and a cigar bar.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the restaurant opens for a seaside brunch focused on meats, seafood, and seasonal produce.

Overseen by chef de cuisine Gavin Pera and beverage director James Camp, Burlock Coast's à la carte weekend meal highlights the restaurant's artisanal approach to food and drink. Most hearty entrées hover around $20, with appetizers priced between $8 to $20.

Some of the most unique dishes include a pork belly plate served with truffle grits, two eggs, and smoked cheese ($28); huevos rancheros packed with chorizo, eggs, black beans, and green chili sauce ($18); pretzel sticks paired with a beer cheddar fondue ($9); and spicy pork rinds topped with avocado and chipotle aioli ($12).

For seafood, opt for the BC crudo drizzled with citrus and pomegranate for a sweet finish ($14); ceviche tacos stuffed with pickled peppers and pineapple; and a tempura grouper sandwich hugged in a brioche with creamy lime slaw and hot sauce ($20).

If you have room, order the BC Burger, topped with rum bacon jam, Mt. Tam cheese, arugula, tomato, and a choice of duck or hen egg ($19 to $22); or the Hog and the Egg, where two Lake Meadow poached eggs are placed over pork belly and dressed with hollandaise sauce ($18).

On the sweeter side, try Burlock Coast's challah French toast sandwich, prepared with a house-made jam, candied pecans, and maple rum butter ($15).

Make brunch boozy for an added $25, which includes bottomless drinks like mimosas, bloody marys, rum punch, or the restaurant's Bootlager.

Burlock Coast. 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; burlockcoast.com. Brunch is served noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

