Miracle Christmas Bar Pops Up at Delray's Death or Glory

Winter wonderlands are in short supply in this part of the world, but the Miracle pop-up bar is here to make all of your Christmas dreams come true.

The temporary libation station debuted in 2014 in New York City and has become an international phenomenon, with 50 locations worldwide — one of which is now at Delray Beach's Death or Glory. Basically, it's a cornucopia of Christmas, from drinks to music to decor.

"Miracle is a cocktail pop-up concept created by Greg Boehm of Cocktail Kingdom in NYC," Annie Blake, partner of Death or Glory, explains. "We really know our cocktails and had a very solid sense of the pop-up as a concept, so I think we were a natural fit for the brand expansion."

The Bad Santa cocktail Melissa Hom

Drink options include the Bad Santa, made with hot mulled red wine, tawny port, orange liqueur, spices, and golden raisins; the Snowball old-fashioned, containing gingerbread bourbon, wormwood bitters, and lemon zest; the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, with Barbados rum, cachaça, Trinidad overproof rum, purple yam and coconut orgeat, and pineapple; and the Muletide, made with mezcal, Amontillado sherry, allspice dram, ginger, and lemon. Each drink costs $12.

All cocktails are served in Cocktail Kingdom's custom Miracle glassware, including Santa pants mugs and reindeer-adorned highballs. The glassware is available for purchase, and 10 percent of sales are donated to Action Against Hunger. The Run Run Rudolph and Mai Tai can cost $5 with the purchase of a Santa head or Santa pants mug for $9.99.

Death or Glory is also decked out in garland, ribbons, and other goodies inspired by nostalgic, old-school Christmas decorations, and holiday tunes play nonstop.

As far as her favorites, Blake has a few. "The cocktails are really great on this list. Don't let the kitsch, whimsical, and funny names fool you. These are some serious drinks. I can narrow my favorites down to three. If you're not a cocktail drinker or are generally a vodka drinker, the Christmapolitan is absolutely delicious. The Fa La La La La La La La La is also an amazing riff on a gin fizz, and I'd say confidently that even if you don't like gin, you'll like this drink. Plus, it's really fun to order. Finally, if you're a whiskey fan, the You'll Shoot Your Rye out is a really fun combination with it's spiced rye and marshmallow fluff Budweiser syrup. Don't let the word 'fluff' fool you, though. It packs a punch."

Miracle Pop-Up at Death or Glory. 116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach; 561-808-8814; deathorglorybar.com. 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily through December 31.

