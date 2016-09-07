Christopher's Kitchen Team Opens Meraki Juice Kitchen in West Palm Beach

EXPAND Gluten free vanilla donut holes with chocolate, strawberry, and lemon vanilla icing. Photo courtesy of Oak Media

Fans of the wildly popular vegetarian hotspot Christopher’s Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens are in for a treat — or maybe three. Co-owners Richard Slawson and Christopher Slawson have just opened Meraki Juice Kitchen in West Palm Beach, with plans to expand south to Boca Raton and Delray Beach in 2017.

Richard says that he and his nephew Christopher, who is head chef, chose to name the restaurant after the Greek word “meraki,” meaning, “to do something with soul, creativity, love; to put something of yourself into your work.”

“We thought the meaning really typified what both Christopher’s Kitchen and [Meraki Juice Kitchen] are all about,” says Richard.

Richard says that Meraki Juice Kitchen follows the same food philosophy as Christopher’s Kitchen, with all vegan fare with the exception of honey.

“Our mission is to provide the healthiest, organic vegan cuisine that we can,” Richard says. “It’s pure — there’s no preservatives, additives, or chemicals. Everything is gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free.”

Meraki Juice Kitchen offers a variety of organic vegan cuisine, including options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Homemade daily selections include both raw and cooked foods such as wraps, salads, soups, dips, freshly made baked goods, smoothies, and homemade nut milks.

A wide array of fresh, organic juices includes both fruit and vegetable juices, shots, tonics, and a one-, two- or three-day juice cleanse.

Meraki Juice Kitchen offers convenient indoor seating as well as an outdoor patio that will be surrounded by a beautiful park. Photo courtesy of Oak Media

Breakfast options include raw oatmeal, avocado toast, coconut yogurt, donut holes, and muffins, but Richard says that it is their acai bowls that are taking the early lead in popularity. The cacao crunch features a cool base of acai topped with bananas, strawberries, almond butter, cacao powder, maca, and coconut water, then topped with chocolate sauce, granola, honey, and a superfood mix (order without honey for vegan).

Richard says customers love their new Australian soft serve, which is vanilla or chocolate ice cream made from coconut water and sweetened with coconut palm sugar. It is available with fresh fruit, vanilla cookies, and caramel, chocolate, or cinnamon sauce.

In addition to offering a modern interior dining area, Maraki boasts a lovely outdoor patio which includes umbrellas and plenty of seating. A park that will surround the patio should be completed soon.

Meraki Juice Kitchen. 324 Fern St., West Palm Beach. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; 561-508-6640; merakijuicekitchen.com.

Wendy Rhodes is a freelance writer and award-winning author. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @WendyRhodesFL.

