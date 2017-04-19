Food Delivery Service DoorDash Expands to North Miami and Broward

EXPAND Courtesy of DoorDash

Food delivery services are nothing new in Miami. Companies such as UberEats, Postmates, and Grubhub transport everything from doughnuts to burgers from restaurants to doorsteps.

This past February saw the Miami debut of the California-based service DoorDash, which has attracted customers through restaurant partnerships with Doraku, Novecento, and Harry’s Pizzeria, as well as Meat Market, which never offered delivery until DoorDash came along.

Now the on-demand delivery app is expanding its reach to northern Miami-Dade by servicing neighborhoods such as midtown, Little Haiti, and North Beach, as well as Broward County cities like Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise, Plantation, and Davie.

Related Stories UberEats Now Available in Broward County

DoorDash has acquired new restaurants too, including the Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, and New York Grilled Cheese, along with local eateries such as Ms. Cheezious, Poke Che, and Crust.

"After working as a restaurant consultant for more than ten years and running a delivery and takeout operation with more than 20 drivers, I’ve decided to partner exclusively with DoorDash," Crust owner/chef Klime Kovaceski says. "Their customer service is unparalleled.”

To celebrate the expansion, DoorDash has waived all fees for delivery from its 150 restaurants. New customers can snag $10 off any order of $20 or more through May 15 using the promo code "Ftlauderdash."

Offering on-demand delivery from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., DoorDash fulfills all orders in less than an hour. When the app launched in February, delivery was available only in central and southern Miami-Dade neighborhoods such as downtown, Buena Vista, Little Havana, Coral Gables, Kendall, Pinecrest, and Palmetto Bay.

Created in 2013, the service operates in more than 250 cities in the United States and Canada and has delivered upward of 10 million orders.

Visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS for a list of participating restaurants.

